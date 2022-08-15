After brain death, Anne Heche has life support devices turned off for organ transplant | Pop & Art

Two weeks after American actress Anne Heche was in a car accident, life support devices that keep the body working were turned off early this Sunday afternoon (14). After being in a coma, her death was declared on Friday (12).
According to TMZ, the late shutdown is part of the actress’ preparation to donate her organs. When compatible donors were located, life support was withdrawn to perform the transplants.
Lynne Mishele’s house was destroyed in the car accident of actress Anne Heche – Photo: Disclosure / Go Fund Me / Lynne Mishele
Heche, known for films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”, was driving the car that crashed into a house and caught fire on Friday (5), in Los Angeles, in the United States. According to the investigation, she was speeding when she left the road and hit the residence.
According to the magazine “Variety”, shortly before crashing the car she had already been involved in another accident in the region. Later, blood tests revealed that she had drugs in her system.
In a statement, a rep for the actress said she had suffered significant lung injuries, requiring mechanical ventilation, as well as burns that required surgical intervention. Since then she was in a coma.
The woman whose house was destroyed in the accident is receiving help from neighbors to recover her belongings. Through the internet, they have already managed to raise just over US$ 112,000.