After controversy with a fight, Jessica exposes situation with Leonardo

Jessica Costa declared herself to Leonardo on this special day

Jessica Costa used social networks to declare himself to Leonardo. She who has already highlighted the importance of her father in her life, took advantage of the special day to expose all her love for the country singer.

“Itiiiiii baby, happy fathers day. Any phrase or cliche word I write here is too small compared to the love and admiration I feel for you. Never forget that. I love you”, said Jessica Costa on social media. The fans, of course, went crazy over the post. The father and son relationship is very well regarded by followers.

It is worth noting that the two are very close and whenever she can, Jessica Costa is at her father’s farm. For example, on her 59th birthday, she was one of the few children who were present. In an interview with TV Fama for example, she opened up about their relationship.

“The untying happened after I became a mother. When I got pregnant, we went to live in São Paulo, so it was already a break in the family bond, not only for my father, but also for my mother and grandmother, that I went to São Paulo”, said Jessica Costa.

CONTROVERSY

Jessica Costaheiress of Leonardo and sister of Zé Felipe, saw the spotlight on him since birth. However, in recent times, she has had her name involved in a scandal with Virginia Fonseca.

That’s because, Fábia Oliveira said that the artist would be angry with the blogger’s contempt.

But, the famous decided to put an end to the rivalry and opened up what she thinks about Virgínia Fonseca and even her stepmother, Poliana Rocha.

On the social networks, Jessica Costa exposed her relationship with Leonardo’s wife due to a question and answer box.

Sincere, the blogger confirmed that the two always got along well. and even took advantage of the moment to make a joke.

“Guys, always. Aunt Poliana and I had a fight once and got slapped. Lie. This never happened. We never fought. I love you”, said Leonardo’s heiress.