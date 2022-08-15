After elimination, Dudu Mandai apologizes to Santa Cruz fans and says: “Sensation of death” | Holy Cross

The atmosphere was lamenting in the locker rooms after the elimination in Serie D. After the 1-0 defeat to Tocantinópolis, this Sunday, at João Ribeiro, Santa Cruz said goodbye to the dream of advancing to the quarterfinals, the knockout of access. On leaving the field, in an interview with Rádio Jornal, left-back Dudu Mandai apologized to the crowd.
- Santa Cruz is eliminated with a goal at the end and will embitter another year in Série D
- See the Real Time of Tocantinópolis 1 to 0 Santa Cruz
Dudu Mandai, side of Santa Cruz — Photo: Rafael Melo/Santa Cruz
– It’s a death feeling. We had a goal and not achieving that goal hurts a lot.O. That’s football. If we don’t take chances, take. Which takes as a learning not to happen again. Just have to apologize. On behalf of the entire group, apologize to our fans – he vented.
And the opportunities were many, with Santa Cruz, as well as in the first game, in Arruda, abusing to waste them.
Goal of the victory of Tocantinópolis over Santa Cruz
Only in the initial stage there were six – five of them with Raphael Macena and one with Chiquinho, the clearest of all. The midfielder, face to face with goalkeeper Jefferson, kicked over the Tocantinópolis archer.
- Serie D: see the qualifiers for the quarterfinals and the duels that will define access to Serie C
Eliminated, Tricolor only returns to the field to play the pre stage of Nordestão, still without a set date to occur. The Northeast League awaits a position from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to mark the clashes. Until then, the Pernambuco team will be in “limbo”.
Reason pointed out by Arthur Santos, holder of Santa Cruz, as one of the most important factors not only for the elimination, but in the athletes’ lives.
– Difficult to speak at a time like this. Two games, domain that we created, I think that’s what leaves more frustration. It weighs a lot because this series D calendar is really bad. From the C series too. Players are unemployed three, four months before the end of the year and we don’t know what we’re going to do. If you are going to be employed again. This final stretch would literally be worth our lives. This defeat has great weight for everything it means for the club and for us athletes as well – he concluded.