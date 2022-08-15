After Matias’ death, Violeta fulfills Eugênio’s dream in Beyond the Illusion: “I always wanted”

Advertising Could not load ad

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

after marrying Eugenio (Marcello Novaes), Violet (Malu Galli) will adopt an eight-year-old girl to complete the happiness of the new couple. “Most beautiful gesture of you to adopt a girl”, Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) will say congratulating his sister-in-law. “Eugênio always wanted to be a father and as I could no longer have children, we opted for adoption.”, concludes Isadora’s mother (Larissa Manoela) with tears in her eyes.

Outcome of Joaquim

Far away, Eugênio will reveal to Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) the outcome of Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). “Joaquim served four years for having been Úrsula’s accomplice in Abel’s death, but he is now free. Today he lives with his father in São Paulo, where they run, what a coincidence, a small fabric store. Tropical Tecelagem Clients!”, will end the businessman in conversation with Olivia’s mother (Debora Ozório).

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) in Beyond Illusion

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

