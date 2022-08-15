After serious injury, former Flamengo player undergoes surgery on his left ankle | Sport



Everton Cardoso underwent surgery on his left ankle

Everton Cardoso underwent surgery on his left ankleDisclosure / Ponte Preta

Published 08/14/2022 19:25

Rio – The striker Everton, from Ponte Preta, underwent surgery on his left ankle, this Sunday (14), due to an injury suffered in the duel with Brusque, last Friday (12). The player, who stood out when he defended Flamengo, had a ligament injury, and should only return to the pitch next year.

“The surgery went according to plan. No additional injuries were found, in addition to those we had diagnosed with the exams. We addressed the fracture and ligament injury of the left ankle and now it is time to start the rehabilitation process”, highlighted Felipe Abreu, coordinator of the medical department of Ponte Preta.

Evandro Silva, the player’s father, also commented on the surgery, and said that, as the operation was a success, he will be able to have a more relaxed father’s day.

“The surgery was a success. The doctor said that he will come back very well, that the foot will be healed. It was a relief for the whole family. Given the scare that we had, with this positivity passed by the doctor, we will be able to have a Father’s Day Peaceful parents,” he said.

Before the surgery, Everton spoke on social media, and thanked the messages of support he received from fans.

“I thank everyone for the messages of support and affection. I’m fine, now to have the surgery and come back even stronger”, he said.

With stints at clubs such as Flamengo, Botafogo, São Paulo and Cuiabá, Everton was the main reinforcement of the black bridge in this transfer window. The player, who belongs to Grêmio, is on loan to Macaca until the end of the year, when his bond with Tricolor Gaúcho ends. With this, there is the possibility for the attacker to transfer, definitively, to the white-and-white club, free of charge.