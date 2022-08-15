After viral reaction, Deborah Secco explains video with Wanessa Camargo

A video made during the special program Altas Horas do Criança Esperança this Saturday (13/8) in which Deborah Secco appears facing Wanessa Camargo went viral on social networks and made fans remember the actress’ past with the singer’s current one, Dado Dolabella. In conversation with the column, the actress explained that the looks were not related to the past, but with a thread that was “hooked” to Wanessa’s foot.

“I was traveling because the camera did a 360 degree and it was on her and the thread was hooking her shoe and I was following that movement and I didn’t realize the camera was going on me. Imagine, it has nothing to do with the Data,” she explained.

Descendant of Italians, the global actress has already had relationships with Daniel Del Sarto, Marcelo Faustini, Rogério Gomes, Maurício Mattar, Dado Dolabella, Marcelo Faria, Erik Marmo and Marcelo Falcão. She was married to player Roger Flores, but the couple broke up years later. On the big screen, the actress also starred in the films Boa Sorte, Entrando Numa Roubada, Meu Tio Matou um Cara, Flordelis, A Cartomante, Mulheres Alteradas, Caramuru- A Invenção do Brasil, among others. In 2014, Deborah Secco was honored at the 24th Cine Ceará – Ibero-American Film Festival, where she received the Eusélio Oliveira trophy.

The actress also reported that she has a great relationship with Wanessa Camargo and that the singer has the freedom to do whatever she wants: “I love Wanessa. It’s her life and she makes her life what she wants to do.”

