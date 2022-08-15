After years missing, Lady Daiane appears with a different look; Look

Away from the spotlight, the interpreter of Lady Daiane was exposed after years

Jessica Sodréactress who made history in Brazilian dramaturgy by giving life to the character lady daianain the soap opera Madam of Destiny, has undoubtedly changed radically since 2005, the year that Globo’s plot came to an end. Years have passed since then, and currently, she appears very different from the time she was successful in the serial.

Since the end of the soap opera, the famous disappeared from the spotlight and no longer appeared in important roles, doing only a few other works on TV, as in ‘Prova de Amor’, on Record TV.

Seventeen years have passed since the end of her character Lady Daiane, and Jessica Sodré has emerged unrecognizable on social media. Even without looking like the girl she was in the past, the actress said during an interview that she is still recognized on the streets as the character of Senhora do Destino.

“I think it’s amazing because it’s been over ten years and people always ask me: ‘Are you the one who played Lady Daiane?’ Angolan viewers add me on social media,” she told the newspaper O Globo.

Currently, Jéssica Sofré lives next door to his wife and with her, manages a party animation company. It is worth noting that the dramaturgy star left her acting career to dedicate herself to a business life away from the spotlight. The eternal Lady Daiane also has a YouTube channel and works as a theater teacher.

