Air chaos in US forces family to hitchhike to cruise

A woman took to TikTok to report that she had to resort to hitchhiking from strangers to take her family from Seattle, a city in the United States, to Vancouver, Canada, so they could arrive in time for a cruise after the Air Canada flight. was canceled at the last minute.

Chelsea Smith claimed in the video that she, her husband and their three-year-old son had purchased an Air Canada flight that would depart Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 6 am Sunday morning. The idea was to go to Vancouver, where they had bought a family cruise.

But when they arrived at the airport, they realized that there was no employee working in the Air Canada luggage storage, even with a long line of passengers waiting. “Nobody showed up at the ticket office to get our bags,” he said. To the Canadian newspaper Daily Hive Urbanized, Smith said there were hundreds of people waiting.

A spokesperson for the airline told Business Insider that the flight had been canceled because a third-party provider that operates the airline’s Seattle flights did not have enough staff, and that passengers were rebooked on other flights within 24 hours, including from other airlines.

According to Smith in her video, Air Canada offered to rebook a flight at 4 pm, but that would mean she wouldn’t be able to make it in time for her cruise. “We thought we were screwed, that we were going to miss our cruise,” she said.

Luckily, a woman named Annie Nguyen had dropped her mother off at the airport that morning, and offered to drive the family to Vancouver for free. The trip, which has a distance of 225 kilometers, normally takes about 2 and a half hours to complete.

Finally, Smith thanked Nguyen, adding that she “had no reason to be in Vancouver”, and that “during the trip, she told us she would have to drive another three hours to be on the other side of Washington for work that night”.

Summer vacation travel in the Northern Hemisphere has been marred by chaos at airlines and airports. Passenger numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, but airports and airlines don’t have as many workers because of layoffs during the pandemic, strikes and layoffs of employees tired of overwork.