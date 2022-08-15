Airbus signs rare sale of ‘rejected’ A319neo model

Image: Pedro Aragão / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia


Airbus’ order book grew significantly in July, totaling 401 units, mainly on account of a huge contract signed with Chinese state-owned companies. In the midst of this number, one sale in particular drew attention, Air China’s five A319neo.

The A319neo model has sold little to date, with 86 units on order, still a far cry from the roughly 1,500 sold by its predecessor, the A319ceo. The poor sales performance is justified by the fact that the model competes against another model from Airbus itself, the A220-300 regional jet, this one with more than 500 orders.

Of the total ordered, the American Spirit Airlines should be the largest operator, with 31 units on the list, followed by China Southern, with 12 orders. Another 36 copies are allocated to VIP, government or non-publicly identified customers. Finally, five will now be destined for Air China and two more for Air Côte d’Ivoire.






