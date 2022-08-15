Alec Baldwin pulled a gun trigger on set, concludes FBI

The FBI concluded that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the pistol with which he accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins while filming the feature Rustwhich contradicts the actor’s version, which maintains that he did not use the weapon.

The FBI investigation, to which ABC News had access, states that the revolver was in good condition and that “it could not be fired without pulling the trigger.”

In an interview with the same media outlet in October last year, the actor assured that he never pressed the trigger of the pistol and that it would have fired itself when he released the firing pin. The police investigation called Hutchins’ death an accident, as there is “no convincing evidence that the weapon was intentionally loaded with live ammunition”.

The local court has so far not brought any charges against Baldwin, who was charged with manslaughter by the victim’s family, and is awaiting to obtain the actor’s phone records.

Huchins died on October 21, 2021 from gunshot wounds he suffered while Baldwin rehearsed during the filming of the film. Rustin New Mexico, in the United States, with a gun that should have been empty, but was loaded.

New Mexico authorities fined nearly $140,000 for sugarcane producers. Rust last April, among them, Baldwin himself, for failing to comply with security protocols.