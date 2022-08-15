Alexandre de Moraes is defined as rapporteur for action against Bolsonaro on monkeypox

Request filed by the PSB alleges that the federal government has been negligent in relation to the disease

Minister Alexandre de Moraes was chosen as rapporteur for action against Bolsonaro on monkeypox

the minister Alexandre de Moares was chosen by lot to be the rapporteur of the action against the president Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding its conduct in relation to the monkey pox, also called monkeypox. The document, prepared by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and presented by federal deputy Israel Batista (PSB-DF), alleges that the federal government has been negligent in relation to the spread of the disease and asks that the Union present an effective plan to combat it. In addition, it asks the States and the Union to promote a joint national plan to vaccinate the population, including risk groups. The PSB also requests that a precautionary measure be granted “to expressly determine that the federated entities (Federal District, States and Municipalities) can and must, in the same terms, impose compulsory vaccination on risk groups, as well as require a vaccination passport for regularly vaccinated”. In the action, the party also mentions that the Union must refrain from “spreading false news in relation to the potential epidemic of monkeypox”. According to the WHO, monkeypox cases have increased by 190.7% in Brazil. In the period between July 22 and August 7, cases jumped from 592 to 1,721, according to a report released last Wednesday.

