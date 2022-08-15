Alexandre de Moraes takes over the TSE this Tuesday; check the minister’s profile

posted on 08/15/2022 05:55 / updated on 08/15/2022 05:56



Minister Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur for investigations involving the Planalto, such as fake news and digital militias – (credit: Abdias Pinheiro/Secom/TSE)

Minister Alexandre de Moraes tomorrow assumes the Presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). About to command the Electoral Justice during the most troubled elections since the country’s redemocratization, he is considered, among Bolsonarist groups, as an enemy, and will have the challenge of guaranteeing the fairness of the voting system. At the same ceremony, minister Ricardo Lewandowski will be sworn in as vice president of the Court.

Moraes replaces Edson Fachin – who, in a lightning six-month term, adopted a firmer profile in the face of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and supporters. Committed to the security of the electoral process, the new TSE commander has already declared that he will not let his guard down during the election.

Seen as a technical magistrate and, at the same time, combative, Moraes, who will also continue in the role of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), has a troubled history with Bolsonaro. Over the past three years, the president has made repeated statements questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines and attacking the Judiciary, especially Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro, by the way, must go to the inauguration ceremony. Moraes himself delivered the invitation personally to the president. According to people who attended the meeting, the authorities spoke cordially and agreed to maintain a truce. However, the agreement should not be maintained for a long time, due to the ongoing processes in the Supreme Court with the magistrate’s report.

The minister is the rapporteur for the fake news inquiry – in which Bolsonaro is investigated. He has already been accused of abuse of authority by the president on account of the process. In October of last year, Moraes even stated that “if there is a repetition of what happened in 2018, he will have revocation and imprisonment”.

In the opinion of political scientist André Rosa, the combative profile of the new president of the TSE is ideal for moments of crisis, such as the current one. “He is in the right place, at the right time, because there is a whole conspiracy theory about the security of the polls. electorate believe in this conspiracy theory, we have a problem,” he noted.

Rosa also highlighted the risk of extreme scenarios, such as what happened with the invasion of the Capitol in the United States. “He has a leading role to play in preventing an event like the US. Now it’s a matter of institutions working,” she said.





Dialog capability

Political analyst Mellilo Dinis highlighted Moraes’ capacity for dialogue with parliament. “He has a very unique profile. Assertive, technical, careful, but at the same time, he is not afraid of confrontation and has enough skills to establish political channels for dialogue and harm reduction. However, he will face one of the most turbulent periods and also a lot of political violence,” he said.

Dinis cited the partnership between the Supreme and the TSE to deal with the president’s untimely behavior. “It will bring with it a series of contexts. The first is that it will have the duo of Fux until September 9, until Rosa Weber, for the management of the Judiciary, the two most important bodies that have worked as a retaining wall for Jair Bolsonaro”, said.

Another investigation that targets the president under the report of Mores is the one that investigates the leak of data from the Federal Police. In a live broadcast in the past, Bolsonaro showed documents from a classified investigation into an alleged hacker attack on the TSE system.

Yesterday, Moraes was still chosen as the rapporteur of a lawsuit against the president involving the fight against monkeypox moved by the PSB. The party maintains that there was a lack of institutional management by the federal government in relation to monkeypox and asks the STF to determine vaccination campaigns against the disease.

At the inauguration ceremony, Bolsonaro is expected to meet other candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, such as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – his biggest opponent in the electoral dispute. Moraes still has another challenge ahead, which should generate a new clash with the president. He was chosen as rapporteur for the registration of the candidacy of Bolsonaro’s For the Good of Brazil coalition. The minister should prepare an opinion on the legality of the patrimonial declaration presented by the reelection campaign to the Planalto Palace.

Plan for extreme scenarios



credit: Roberto Jayme/Ascom/TSE

Sources interviewed by Correio say that the TSE already has a plan in place to conduct the October elections with the least possible turmoil and prevent justice in the event of extreme scenarios. The president has already stated, on past occasions, that he will not accept the result of the election.

The court would also have already triggered reactions and legal certainty in the event of actions by opponents with requests to challenge the candidacy or cancellation of the electoral slate. Since last year, the TSE has partnered with the main social networks to combat disinformation and prevent the spread of fake news during the election period.

For professor of Brazilian studies at the University of Oklahoma (USA) Fabio de Sá e Silva, the attacks on Moraes come from a sequence of criticisms by bolsonaristas of the judiciary. “It is a pity that this was necessary, but it is a reflection of the institutional deterioration that Brazil has reached with the frequent attacks by Bolsonaro and his mob on the Supreme. of these same attacks,” he said.

Silva pointed out the troubled period that Brazil is experiencing. “It won’t be easy, but the political experience of the minister I mentioned before makes a big difference, as it gives him the ability to analyze and understand the context and consequences of his positions that other more self-centered or romantic characters, such as Barroso, lack. , for example”, he pointed out.

academic profile

Born in São Paulo, Alexandre de Moraes holds a doctorate in State Law from the University of São Paulo (USP), where he is still an associate professor. He also teaches at Mackenzie Presbyterian University, at the Escola Superior do Ministério Público de São Paulo and at the Escola Paulista da Magistratura, in addition to being a guest professor at several schools of the judiciary, the Public Ministry, prosecutors and the Brazilian Bar Association ( OAB).

Since 1991, when he joined the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo, he has worked in several public bodies. He was Secretary of Public Security of SP in 2016, when he dealt with the hacking of the cell phone of former first lady Marcela Temer.

He served as Minister of Justice, faced the crisis of prison riots that killed at least 56 inmates at the Anísio Jobim Penitentiary Complex, in Amazonas, and another 33 at the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary, in Roraima.

He arrived at the Supreme Court on the recommendation of former President Michel Temer, after the death of Minister Teori Zavascki in an air accident in 2017. In the Court, Alexandre de Moraes accumulated reports of important processes underway in the country. In addition to the processes that investigate Bolsonaro, other recent actions have also been highlighted, such as the one that condemned deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), for attacks on institutions and the judgment of the administrative reform – which can restore eligibility to politicians already convicted by Justice. .