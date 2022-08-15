Alleged F1 Ferrari spotted on Czech road

Drivers on the D4 highway, in the Bohemia region of the Czech Republic, had an unusual experience on August 13, when they were surprised by a Ferrari.

So far so good, Ferrari cars can be seen anywhere, however, not an alleged Formula 1 Ferrari and, amazingly, it was not from any promotional action. Well, at least so far.

The apparent F-1 bolide appeared on the road and surprised everyone and it seems that even a driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, who held the Ferrari until he managed to pass.

The car is quite strange, as it carries an old Scuderia Ferrari paint pattern, however, with the number 7, which was used by Finnish driver Kimi Haikkonen.

However, a quick internet search did not reveal the exact model of this Ferrari that, supposedly, would have been from Haikkonen. A Twitter user says it’s a Ferrari-painted GP2.

The paint schemes differ from those used by the team, especially the white rear wing and the number 7. Well, if you remember or know anything about it, comment below.

And it’s not the first time it happened, it was recorded in 2019 and then tampoco could identify it pic.twitter.com/O4rDQeV9w0 — uVe (@MigueluVe) August 14, 2022

Sponsors, on the other hand, were those commonly used by Ferrari in Formula 1 at the time of Haikkonen.

The fact that it is a Ferrari F1 or any single-seater on the road is surprising, as this type of car is not allowed to run on public roads, except when authorized and this is not the case for the Czech Republic.

Incidentally, this is not even the first time that this has happened, because in 2019, the same car appeared on the Czech highway and it was even discovered who the driver could be, but he refuted the accusations, since it was impossible to identify him.

Again, the “driver” aboard this apparent vintage Ferrari F-1 remains unknown, with Czech police again wanting to find him to fine him as in 2019, where the penalty would be a $421 fine.

About the yellow Aventador SVJ, it is not known if he was involved in the alleged Ferrari F-1 ride, which some joke on the internet, saying he was Haikkonen himself wanting more adrenaline…

