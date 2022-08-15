Amazon tree frog has blue mouth interior and is sold as pet abroad | People’s Land

Nature never tires of surprising. From the biggest animals to the smallest living beings, the colors, the details and even the behaviors of the most varied species on Planet Earth give a show that is always renewed.

On the Amazon stage, an amphibian doesn’t even need a performance, since the fantasy itself enchants. The ‘milk-frog’ (Trachycephalus resinifictrix), known as the milk frog, measures nine centimeters and stands out for its blue tones. But the biggest surprise is inside the species’ body: the bones, muscles and even the inside of the mouth are also blue.

Reason for the bluish color in bones and muscles is still unknown to researchers

“Some anurans (frogs, frogs and treefrogs) may have different coloration in the bones, as is the case with the milk frog. But to this day the reason for this to happen is not well known and the possible consequences that it can have are not known, it is a mystery that intrigues the scientific community”, explains the specialist in amphibians Diego Santana.

On the other hand, flashy colors that are visible have an explanation. “Vibrant colors in nature can mean that the species is toxic, which is the case with trachycephalyus. The “glue” (the sticky substance they release when they are captured) is toxic. Often these stronger colors can serve as a warning to predators”, he adds.

This species occurs in a large part of the Amazon rainforest and because of this it crosses Brazilian borders and is found in some other South American countries such as Guyana, Suriname, Ecuador and Colombia.

The milk frog is an amphibian of the genus Trachycephalus, in the family Hylidae

The toxin expelled by the milk frog does not pose a risk to human health. What it does is leave the amphibian with a bad and strong taste, and it still causes a type of hives in the mucosal region of the possible predator, such as reptiles, birds, mammals and even other amphibians.

The species’ skin color can vary between brown, blue and white tones, with juveniles generally being brighter and older ones more opaque.

“This species is highly sought after as a pet. Commercialization is prohibited in Brazil, but because it occurs in other countries, the milk frog is commercialized and is in several houses, zoos and breeders in the United States and Europe, mainly. In these cases, the color of individuals can vary with these different types of external environments”, says Santana.

Understand the differences between toads and frogs

Although the species is not listed as threatened either on the international list (IUCN) or on the Brazilian list of ICMBio (MMA), the fact that it has an appeal in the pet market generates an alert for animal trafficking, which can impact populations. of that animal, according to the specialist.

The milk frog usually stays near streams, even though it rarely descends to the forest floor. It is almost always at the top of trees and thanks to the adhesive disks (a suction cup-like structure) on the tips of its fingers, it manages to climb the trunks. These structures are so strong that it is estimated that they can support up to 14 times the weight of the amphibian.

A curiosity is that four species of frogs in the Amazon, the ‘milk frog’ being the best known, are called “cunauaru” by the local population, which is an indigenous word used for these amphibians that sing high in the trees.