América-MG beats Santos and wins the fourth consecutive victory in the Brasileirão

Santos went to Belo Horizonte to face América-MG this Sunday (14th) in the hope of closing the round closer to the G-6. A mistake by Madson, however, ended up determining the defeat by 1 to 0, the first of the team under the command of coach Lisca, who promoted the debut of the former Corinthians player Luan in the final minutes.

The result kept Alvinegro Praiano in the middle of the table, now with the same 30 points as the rival, but one position below. Peixe dropped to tenth place, while the Minas Gerais team rose to ninth position in the table.

Santos returns to the field next Sunday (21) to face São Paulo, at 6 pm, in Vila Belmiro. The expectation is that Soteldo, again owner of the team’s number 10, is physically well and regularized to, who knows, make his debut with the white mantle. Argentine midfielder Carabajal can also be available to coach Lisca.

The game



Santos started the match well organized on the field and, in the 6th minute, had the chance to open the scoring. After Benítez’s pass error, Lucas Braga served Marcos Leonardo, who stamped the post.

The referee marked offside, but shirt 9 was in a legal position, which would validate the goal if VAR intervention was necessary.

Better on the field, Santos was punished in the 14th minute, after Pedrinho was released, took advantage of the space that Madson left in his back and, with a strong kick, beat goalkeeper João Paulo, who could do nothing to avoid the goal: 1 to 0.

The disadvantage on the scoreboard shook Santos, who started to miss passes too much and find it difficult to create offensive plays. América, in turn, scared off in two counterattacks, both neutralized by goalkeeper João Paulo.

Luan debut



In the final stage, despite having returned with the same formation, Santos started the game faster in search of the equalizer. After 12 minutes, Lisca sent Sandry and Ângelo to the field, but the team continued to sin at the time of conclusion.

Lisca also promoted Luan’s debut in the final minutes, but it was América who came closest to the goal with former Santos player Wellington Paulista stamping João Paulo’s post. In the end, the result of the first half prevailed, which decreed Lisca’s first defeat in charge of Santos.

DATASHEET

AMERICA 1 X 0 SANTOS

Date and time: August 14, 2022, at 6 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Independence Stadium

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA – PR) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

video referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

yellow cards: Luan Patrick (America-MG)

GOAL: Pedrinho (1 to 0), 14 minutes into the first half,

AMERICA-MG: Cavichioli; Cáceres (Patric), Maidana and Éder, Marlon, Lucas Kal, Juninho, Benítez (Alê) and Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo); Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista) and Everaldo (Matheusinho). Coach: Vagner Mancini

SAINTS: John Paul; Madison; Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe

Jonathan; Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho), Vinícius Zanocelo (Luan) and Carlos Sánchez (Sandry); Lucas Barbosa (Angelo), Marcos Leonardo (Angulo) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Lisca