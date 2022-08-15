America-MG X Santos – Superesportes

49

2 time End of conversation for the Brazilian Championship! América-MG confirms a good phase and defeats Santos at Independência.

48

2 time Amrica-MG tries to keep the ball in the attack and lets the game run.

45

2 time Lucas Kal gets the rebound from the defense, but shoots far from the target.

44

2 time Four minutes in addition.

42

2 time Matheusinho shoots on the counterattack, opens for a cross from Wellington Paulista, who crosses to no one.

41

2 time … and Camacho replaces Rodrigo Fernndez.

40

2 time Two Santos exchanges: Marcos Leonardo leaves, Angulo enters.

38

2 time In the rehearsed charge, Marcos Leonardo receives the ball and kicks with a deflection along the baseline.

37

2 time Lucas Braga triggered by the left and is fouled by Patric.

36

2 time Amrica-MG substitution: Ral Cceres leaves, Patric enters.

35

2 time In an attack on the left, Felipe Azevedo crosses poorly into the area and facilitates the work of the Santos defender.

34

2 time Corners: Amrica-MG 5×4 Santos.

33

2 time Luan takes a tight corner to the area. The home team’s scoring cuts at the first post.

32

2 time Santos substitution: Vincius Zanocelo leaves, Luan enters.

31

2 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 1×0 Fluminense (Bustos).

29

2 time Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left. The Santos defense hits high.

28

2 time Ex-Corinthians and Grmio, midfielder Luan is getting ready to debut for the Santos team.

27

2 time Amrica substitution: Pedrinho leaves, Felipe Azevedo enters.

26

2 time Lucas Braga bets on a strike from outside the area and shows a lack of aim.

25

2 time ngelo passes in the middle of two, in an attack on the right, calls the table with Marcos Leonardo and the marking contains the move.

24

2 time Wellington Paulista calls the table with Matheusinho, receives the return in the area and hits hard from the right, stamping the cross by Joo Paulo.

23

2 time ….. and Matheusinho comes to Everaldo’s place.

22

2 time Bentez leaves the field for Al in the second exchange.

21

2 time Amrica-MG triple substitution: Henrique Almeida leaves, Wellington Paulista enters.

20

2 time ngelo gives a low pass for Mdson to step in the area. The side arrives positioned to cross, but breaks at the moment of the pass.

19

2 time The home team is preparing two substitutions.

18

2 time Everaldo tries to invade the area on the right, against double marking, and ends up disarmed by Santos.

17

2 time Submissions: América-MG 12×7 Santos.

16

2 time After Sandry’s cross on the right, Vincius Zanocelo came up under pressure from Juninho and deflected his head across the back line.

15

2 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 0x0 Fluminense.

14

2 time ….. and Carlos Snchez leaves the field for Sandry’s entrance.

13

2 time Santos double substitution: Lucas Barbosa leaves, ngelo enters.

12

2 time Bentez takes a corner to the second post, the Santos defense gets the better of the area and manages to alleviate the danger.

11

2 time Bentez shoots a cross for Joo Paulo to save, Pedrinho tries to take advantage of the rebound, but fails.

10

2 time Lucas Braga receives from Vincius Zanocelo, hits aiming for the corner and Matheus Cavichioli defends.

9

2 time Lucas Kal risks the strike from outside the area, but sends away from the goal defended by Joo Paulo.

8

2 time Everaldo drives the ball to the back of the lawn, crosses over Lucas Barbosa, but the ball finally hits the Amrica-MG player himself and gets lost by the back line.

5

2 time Pedrinho accelerates from the inside, but the marking closes the door and the player leaves on the right for Ral Cceres.

4

2 time Mdson tries to escape down the corridor on the right, but Iago Maidana comes out of the penthouse to split and manages to cut.

3

2 time Juninho dominates in midfield, takes risks from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.

two

2 time After taking a corner, Henrique Almeida deflects his head over Mdson.

1

2 time Both teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for the beginning of the complementary stage.

0

2 time The second half begins!

47

1 time Break in Independence! Against Santos, Amrica-MG is scoring the 4th consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship.

45

1 time Two extra minutes.

44

1 time After a mistake in Maicon’s attack, Pedrinho shoots at speed. The striker opens for Everaldo, who shoots hard and Joo Paulo defends in two halves.

43

1 time Lucas Barbosa tries to counterattack in the central circle, but is fouled by Marlon.

41

1 time Bentez crossing cut by Felipe Jonatan. Ral Cceres hits hard on the rebound and Joo Paulo defends in the corner.

40

1 time After taking a corner, Lucas Kal appears at the first post, anticipates the mark and heads over the crossbar.

39

1 time Pedrinho makes the first cut on top of Maicon, raises his head to perfect the cross and ends up blocked by the same Maicon, recovered in the throw.

38

1 time Everaldo escapes at speed on the right, crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauermann cuts through the Santos side.

37

1 time Wrong passes: America-MG 9×11 Santos.

36

1 time der messes up trying to launch in defense and almost complicates the home team.

35

1 time Henrique Almeida drives the ball in midfield until he risks a shot from outside the area. Joo Paulo defends in the center of the target.

32

1 time Marlon presents himself to the attack from the left, goes to dispute with Lucas Barbosa and commits a foul of attack.

31

1 time Henrique Almeida caught offside by arbitration.

29

1 time Lucas Kal gets a rebound from the Santos defense, tries the hit from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.

28

1 time Pedrinho shoots a counterattack from the left, reverses the game to Everaldo, who misses the pass and gives the ball to Carlos Snchez.

27

1 time Lucas Barbosa launches in the back of the defense for Marcos Leonardo’s rush. Matheus Cavichioli advances to the entrance of the area to cut the pass.

26

1 time Carlos Snchez takes a tight corner to the area. The goalkeeper collects the ball at the second post.

25

1 time In an onslaught from the left, Felipe Jonatan pulls for the right leg, hits placed and demands goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

24

1 time Everaldo advances to the baseline, crosses close to the area and Joo Paulo collects the ball.

22

1 time Carlos Snchez opens up on the right to support Mdson, who commits a foul in the attack while disputing the ball.

21

1 time In charge from the side, Mdson launches into the area and the defense of América-MG prevails again from above.

20

1 time Lucas Barbosa stretches the pass in the area looking for Marcos Leonardo and the defense of América-MG partially cuts.

19

1 time In the previous move, Santos players were complaining about deviation in the arm of der.

18

1 time After a strong cross from the right, the ball deflects on two Amrica-MG players and Matheus Cavichioli defends in the corner.

17

1 time Carlos Snchez takes a long shot to the second post, but the American defense manages to alleviate the danger.

16

1 time Pedrinho’s third goal in the Brazilian Championship.

15

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!!! Pedrinho invades the area from the right side, swings in front of Maicon and kicks with a left-handed kick between goalkeeper Joo Paulo and the left post.

13

1 time The home team exchanges foot to foot passes in the transition between defense and midfield.

12

1 time Ball possession: America-MG 38% x 62% Santos.

11

1 time Carlos Snchez takes a direct free-kick to the goal, but misses the target.

10

1 time Marcos Leonardo dominates the throw in command of the attack, brakes and moves backwards. Lucas Barbosa arrives with a cross kick, but from the bottom line.

9

1 time In the foreigners’ duel, Bentez tries to build a move for the Minas Gerais club, but he is disarmed by Carlos Snchez.

8

1 time After Bentez’s mistake at the end of the game, Marcos Leonardo receives in a good position and stamps the foot of the left post.

7

1 time Marcos Leonardo launched in the back of the defense, but Matheus Cavichioli comes forward to make the cut.

6

1 time Closed by the Brazilian Championship: Coritiba 0x1 Atltico-MG – Cear 0x1 Fortaleza – Flamengo 5×0 Athletico-PR – So Paulo 3×0 RB Bragantino.

5

1 time In the free-kick, Bentez crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauerman alleviates the danger.

4

1 time Bentez is fouled in the attacking field. The Argentinian himself positions himself for the charge.

two

1 time Pedrinho calls the table on the Amrica-MG side, tries to dribble Lucas Barbosa and ends up disarmed.

1

1 time Carlos Snchez takes a short corner, receives the return and crosses over the defense of América-MG.

0

1 time Start the game!!

0

1 time Without losing for 4 rounds, Santos is also having a good time. The São Paulo club 9 placed with 30 points.

0

1 time Host this Sunday, Amrica-MG tries to score the 4th victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship. Rabbit 11 is placed in the classification with 27 points.

0

1 time Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Lisca (Santos).