Ana Paula Araújo exposes what great love did to her: “I allowed”

Journalist appeared in a special moment with her boyfriend

The journalist from TV Globo, Ana Paula Araújoused his Instagram profile this past Sunday (14), to share with his followers, a photo next to his great love, where he exposed what he did to her.

On the occasion, the journalist’s boyfriend appeared in a photo putting some horns with his hand on the global’s head. “I allowed it because it’s Father’s Day”, wrote the journalist in the image. Soon after, she shared another photo, this time, she is the one who puts the horns on Pedro Correa: “But there was a return”, concluded the presenter of Bom Dia Brasil, from Globo.

See in the photos below!

RELATIONSHIP WITH TELEVISION PARTNER

Recently, Ana Paula Araújo ended up opening up on social media her relationship with a TV news partner. It all happened after journalist Lizandra Trindade took over Carol’s role in the journalist’s sports team.

After Carol Barcellos went on vacation, Lizandra was summoned by Globo to take her place at the end of the editions of Bom Dia Brasil. Happy with the opportunity to present such an important program alongside Ana Paula Araújo, the journalist used social networks to share a photo with the anchor and celebrate.

“Me and our team”, Ana Paula Araújo interrupts Bom Dia Brasil and confirms the news of Taís Araújo on Globo Anchor of Globo, Ana Paula Araújo exposes bond with woman and cites jealousy of partner: “Secret life” “Absurd and painful”, Ana Paula Araújo sees sad death confirmed in Bom Dia Brasil and collapses on Globo

“I will have the pleasure of this good morning and this company on Carol Barcellos’ vacations”, wrote Lizandra Trindade about the period that covered the glory days of the global company, tagging Ana Paula Araújo in the post. Ana Paula Araújo, in turn, reposted Lizandra’s photo and sent a message in the can to Carol. “Making Carol Barcellos jealous,” she wrote, mocking the situation.