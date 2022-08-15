Ana Thais disapproves of Vitor Pereira, who cited his own bank account in a press conference: ‘Mediocre response’

Globe’s journalist Ana Thais Mattos disapproved of Vítor Pereira’s answer, after the defeat to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, who cited his own bank account to claim that he is not afraid of being fired.

After the 1-0 defeat in Derby, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, the coach was asked about a possible dismissal. Annoyed, the Portuguese was sincere and even mentioned his bank account.

– You must be kidding me, man. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stable life, I don’t need to… I’m here at Corinthians, I’ll leave whenever I want. That about going out is beside the point – shouted the Lusitanian coach.

In view of the statement, Ana Thais wished strength to the Corinthians communications manager for having to circumvent the statement and stated that it is not in good standing in a country with a high unemployment rate.

– Go ahead, friend Flavio Ortega (Timão manager), after this mediocre response from the coach of a popular team, with fans who make debts ‘to go with Corinthians anywhere’. Not to mention the countless unemployed in a country with no economic plan

Terrible question, but answer below criticism – he said.

In the comments, netizens also disapproved of the Portuguese coach’s response. One of them mentioned Timão’s next game against Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Copa do Brasil. The São Paulo team lost the first game by 2 to 0.

-Vitor Pereira was wrong. Unnecessary and arrogant. He certainly doesn’t know the Brazilian reality, much less where the majority of Corinthians fans come from. Gradually, he is burning up on and off the field. Depending on what happens on Wednesday, maybe I’ll go back to Lisbon before the Cup.