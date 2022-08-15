Angelica’s eldest son grew up to be so handsome

Luciano Huck, Angélica’s husband, surprised by posing with his children and the eldest’s beauty drew attention

On this Father’s Day Sunday, several celebrities took to social media to honor their parents. Luciano Huck, for example, made a point of sharing a photo with her children and ended up opening her heart. He is Angelica are parents of Joaquim, the eldest heir, Benício and Eva.

Speaking of Joaquim, the 17-year-old’s beauty drew attention on social media. That’s because the boy has grown a lot and has attracted the spotlight. When talking about the special date, Luciano Huck opened his heart and made it clear how much he enjoys playing the role of father and even thanked Angélica.

“Father’s Day: the date you go digging through your cell phone albums to find that image with the complete kids without anyone having their eyes closed. A portrait with everyone well in the picture. What a mission, huh! After this phase, comes the challenge of subtitles, what to write?”, began Angélica’s husband.

“I decided to share what I feel without a filter. Being a good father is the biggest challenge of my life. I am very grateful to God. And to destiny for having crossed my path in this life with that of @angelicaksy, I find it, for me, sacred and that blesses our family “, shot Luciano Huck in the caption.

In the end, Angélica’s husband, presenter of Domingão, reinforced once again how much he is passionate about his children and declared himself again: “Eva, Beni & Joaquim, my life only makes sense with you! And as I said before, the adults you will become is my greatest legacy. I love you so much, my children!”.

