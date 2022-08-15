Anitta has fun detailing pelvic floor exam: ‘Put it there in my polemic’ | celebrities



Good-natured, Anitta talks about pelvic floor examPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Anitta used social networks, this Monday, to show fans part of her pelvic floor exam, performed in the anal region. On Instagram, the singer couldn’t contain her laughter as she detailed the procedure and had fun talking about the contraction and relaxation exercises she performed during the exam.

“I’m doing a very funny thing. Sensational! I’ve become a ‘painter’ of c*. I’m ‘playing’ video games with c*. I’ll show you. The technical name is biofeedback. To make it less technical, less taboo, we call video game with c*”, explained the singer.

Then, Anitta filmed the computer screen used in the exam, showing the electrical signals recorded in the muscle and also the contractions in the anus, vagina and urethra region. “She put a deal there on my polemic,” she said good-naturedly.

“I have to do the same drawing with the locked ones”, said Anitta laughing and following the pattern exposed on the screen. “I’ve become a Picasso of the c*, making tall drawings. I’ll try to write my name. Doing drawings with anal contraction! My c* is full of skills”, she stated, laughing. “I’m rocking it,” concluded the singer.