Anitta helps expand Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s engagement in the networks | elections



Anitta at Rock in Rio Lisboa – Reproduction from Twitter (@rockinriolisboa)

Published 08/14/2022 12:20

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) widened the gap in relation to the other presidential candidates in terms of engagement on social networks in July, compared to the previous month. The unbalancing factor was the singer Anitta, who was mentioned 170,900 times in posts about the elections after declaring support for PT and disallowing the use of her image in the former president’s campaign.

The episode helped Lula to grow 36% in popularity on Twitter, reaching 62,000 mentions per day in the month, positive or negative. In addition, it made the engagement rate jump from 6.3% to 9.1%. The metric represents how much of the content produced on the networks generated interactions. There was a peak of citations with the murder of a PT militant by a Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), on July 9.

The data were collected by Estadão’s Network Monitor, a tool created in partnership with Torabit that analyzes public posts and tracks the performance of candidates on social networks.

Bolsonaro also grew on the networks, mainly due to the meeting with ambassadors in which he questioned electronic voting machines (23,800 posts) and when he announced the reduction in the price of gasoline (16,800). The president jumped 83% in the number of mentions – 22,000 a day in July – with the engagement rate increasing from 5.5% to 7%. CYRUS AND TEBET Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) featured a photo of a friendly meeting at an event in Bahia, on July 2nd. They were also targeted by Bolsonaristas, who rescued old videos of Ciro and Simone talking about the printed vote.

The former governor of Ceará had 4,500 mentions a day in July, and the senator, 2,400. But while Ciro lost engagement (4.8% to 4.5%), Simone managed to increase engagement (2.5% to 4.2%).

Candidates appear associated with different terms in the survey, indicating the main issues of the campaign and opponents’ attacks. Lula is featured in posts on the economy and corruption.

Bolsonaro grows in number of mentions when the topics are family and international affairs, such as the political scenario in Latin America. Ciro is more connected to the issue of infrastructure and Simone Tebet, to security.