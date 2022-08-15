antioxidant drink helps to dry the belly and rejuvenate

Health improvement is one of the topics that most generates searches and innovative formulations on the internet. Fact is that one of the ways to improve the functioning of the body and live a healthier life focuses on weight loss. Given this, it is worth knowing a tea to lose weight that has its effects scientifically proven.

See too: Food cravings can mean something isn’t right with you.

In this case, we are talking about a tea to lose weight that is derived from the famous green tea. The product is produced on the basis of the plant camellia sinensis and can have beneficial effects within your body.

meet matcha

Matcha is the name given to the powdered formula of green tea, which has an even more interesting concentration of thermogenic substances, such as caffeine. It also has all the benefits of Camellia and becomes a really effective weight loss tea.

Traditional matcha tea is bitter and should be so, so avoid sweet formulations, which should contain sugar. If you are looking to lose weight, putting sweets in your tea is an attitude that goes in the opposite direction of your goal.

It is not false advertising when matcha tea is sold as a weight loss product. However, as always, it’s no use taking a liter of it a day and eating sweets, pasta and all kinds of hypercaloric food. Drink is not capable of working miracles, it only enhances the results of a well-built diet.

Matcha tea benefits for your health

It is worth noting that matcha has been consumed in Japan for over a thousand years. Before being harvested, the plant that makes the drink goes through a different process – it is placed under protection from sunlight. This causes the chlorophyll to increase, which gives the liquid an even darker appearance. It also receives a high theanine and caffeine load.

So the benefits are not limited to weight loss. Tea for weight loss goes much further and has an excellent antioxidant action. It is also rich in polyphenols, which prevent some types of tumors. Thus, the drink prevents premature aging.

In addition to all this, tea is an excellent diuretic and helps to eliminate unwanted fluids and deflate the body. This action causes blood pressure to be controlled and various cardiovascular diseases are avoided. In addition, matcha tea reduces the level of LDL cholesterol (harmful) and ends up improving blood flow.

Pregnant women, lactating women, people with intestinal problems or who suffer from anxiety should consume the drink with medical advice.