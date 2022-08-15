Aránguiz gets Leverkusen’s release, but Inter says he is “not in a position” to sign him | International

After a long attempt at convincing, Aránguiz managed to sensitize Bayer Leverkusen to release him. The Chilean, however, will hardly be hired, according to the Colorado president. In an interview before the game against Fluminense, Alessandro Barcellos said he was “not in a position” to pay for the midfielder’s arrival.

The club’s financial situation, worsened after an early elimination in the Sudamericana, weighed on the decision. The gauchos would have until Monday (15), when the transfer period closes, to confirm their interest and advance in the acquisition of the athlete. The ge found that the 33-year-old midfielder wanted to return to Porto Alegre.

Today, Inter is not in a position to assume commitments of the order and grandeur that some players offered in the market place themselves. We are clear about the condition of the club and the way in which we are going to work — Alessandro Barcellos

– We would love to count on Aranguiz, but we know the cost of the athlete and how much Inter is willing to pay. And that has a very large distance, which makes the possibility difficult,” he concluded.

1 of 1 President spoke about Aránguiz this Sunday — Photo: Tomás Hammes President spoke about Aranguiz this Sunday — Photo: Tomás Hammes

The Chilean started as a starter and scored a goal in the defeat of Bayer Leverkusen to Augsburg, by 2 to 1, for the 2nd round of the German championship, last Saturday.

Colorado never stopped monitoring it. In 2020, he was close to hitting the mark, but the steering wheel renewed with the Europeans. This year, the deal was conditioned to a release of the last year of the contract (June 2023), which took place this Sunday. In July, Barcellos had already ruled out the arrival of the player.

Edenilson’s likely departure was also addressed during the interview. An eventual transfer of shirt 8 would open an important gap in the salary sheet. For now, there is no proposal.

Arab clubs monitor the situation of shirt 8, who will not face Fluminense this Sunday due to swelling in his left knee. The Middle East window closes in mid-September.

Braian Romero, Mikael, Weverton and Igor Gomes arrived at Inter in this window. On the other hand, 13 players left. Defender Roberto, midfielder Edenilson and striker Caio Vidal should be traded in the coming weeks.

