Are you in need of money? Brazilians can borrow up to R$3,000 on loan at Caixa Tem; see how

During the pandemic, one of the classes most affected by the financial crisis was that of entrepreneurs, more specifically those who owned small or micro companies.

As a way of helping these people to expand their businesses, the government created a credit innovation together with Caixa Econômica Federal. Learn more about the new program below.

Credit for entrepreneurs

Caixa Econômica Federal currently has a new type of credit for individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The great differential of the novelty is that people who have a dirty name will also be able to have access to the values.

SIM Digital has different requirements and benefits for the two parts of society that are being included in the program. The first one concerns the values ​​available for each group.

Individuals will be able to withdraw amounts of up to R$ 1 thousand while those who are registered as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) may request the amount of R$ 3 thousand.

However, one of the most important parts is also one of the most different in the program, that is, the interest rates. Individuals, as they withdraw a smaller amount, must pay 1.95% per month.

Now, those who act as MEI will have a higher amount of 1.99% per month. However, in both situations it will be possible to pay the payment in up to 24 months, that is, two years.

How to apply for credit

The process to request the values ​​as an individual is very simple. It can be done without having to leave the house. To do this, simply download the Caixa Econômica digital wallet application, Caixa Tem. It is available for Android (https://bit.ly/3QH6rWt) and iOS (https://apple.co/3pgiTkh).

Then open the application and log in using CPF and also the password. Go to the “Update your Registration” option and provide the updated information for the requested questions. Finally, take selfies with your ID.

After the 10-day period for the credit analysis, it will be possible to enter the option “Crédito Caixa Tem!” and hire the available modality. After that, just wait for the money directly in the account.

It is worth remembering that people who want the values ​​as MEI must go in person to one of the Caixa Economica units taking their documents and those of the company.

Finally, it is important to point out that the values ​​​​are aimed exclusively at company expenses. In this way, the person can use it to purchase products, pay employees and other purposes.

