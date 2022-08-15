Arthur Aguiar lost his virginity at age 11: “I understood it was right”







Arthur Aguiar, actor Photo: @arthururaguiar

Arthur Aguiar, 33, revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 11 to a schoolmate older than him. According to the champion of the ‘BBB22‘, his early sex life was influenced by a friend, who was 18 at the time.

“He was a guy who had a car, went out with several women, went to different places, in short, I understood that that was the right thing to do,” he declared. Arthur Aguiarin an interview with Léo Dias.

The actor did not give many details about how the act was, but explained that in the past it was much more sexual than is understood today.

“I believe it’s part of the experiences, influences that we have. I’ve had relationships with many people, but I’ve always been very discreet, usually I don’t even tell my friends, I’ve never been one to share”.

Then Arthur explained that his relentless pursuit of sex was, in reality, an attempt to escape a childhood trauma: lack of parental support.

From an early age he tried an artistic career, but was always discredited by his mother. As an adult, he tried to venture into the arts again, but the initiative caused a family rupture. “My mother stopped talking to me,” he recalled.

according to actor, it was only after much therapy that he managed to remedy this problem. “It was a void that I had inside me and no one could solve it, not even Maíra Cardi [esposa]. What I could solve was family support, I didn’t have that”.