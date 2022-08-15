Arthur Aguiar reveals difficult period after BBB 22

BBB 22 champion Arthur Aguiar reveals that he was plagued by negative thoughts when he saw the attacks after the reality show

The actor and singer Arthur Aguiar (33), who was the BBB 22 champion, revealed that he faced a difficult period after the reality show and that he had negative thoughts. This is because of attacks on social media.

“I’ve felt a lot of pain to the point of wanting to give up, to disappear, to disappear to another place, not wanting anything else. It has crossed my mind twice and I was interrupted by my daughter”, he revealed in a conversation with columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles.

Then he talked about the impact of seeing haters on the web. “After the post-BBB, I saw that it had been very heavy. People kept hitting me, the marks turning their backs on me without my having done anything. That was a very quick thought, nothing as profound as the last time. The other time I spent three days on the couch, without taking a shower.“, remembered.

Finally, Arthur Aguiar commented on the rumors that he could leave Brazil with his wife, Maíra Cardi, and daughter, Sophia. “There is a desire for us to move, but it’s not just packing up and leaving, there’s things to do. I will not leave. I certainly won’t”declared.

Watch the video of Arthur Aguiar’s interview:

