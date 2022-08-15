Arthur Aguiar reveals what he did with BBB22’s R$ 1.5 million prize

Actor Arthur Aguiar impressed presenter Serginho Groisman, from Altas Horas, after revealing what he did with the R$ 1.5 million prize he won at Big Brother Brasil 22. Maíra Cardi’s husband participated in the program on Saturday night ( 8/13).

Questioned by presenter Serginho Groisman, the BBB22 champion said that he lives with the money from new work while leaving the reality show award yielding.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-arthur Arthur Queiroga Bandeira de Aguiar, 32, is a Brazilian singer, actor and model. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he was an athlete before entering the artistic world and, for almost 10 years, he dedicated himself to swimmingPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold record.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles partner advertising ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Maíra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Maíra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Due to the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Maíra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was cheated on on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Maíra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 At BBB22, Arthur Aguiar won over the public and became the champion of the edition. With 68.96% of the votes, the actor took the prize of R$ 1.5 million. He is the first member of Camarote to win the reality show since the new form of dispute was adopted in 2020.Playback / Instagram 0

“I didn’t spend it, practically. I didn’t even touch the prize. I’m working hard, things are thriving. There’s a lot going on. Leave it there, yielding, so that we can help other people”, she explained,

Groisman was impressed by the statement: “I’ve been told you were tight-fisted, but not that much.”