At Cruzeiro, Luvannor returns to his “cradle” in football, accompanied by friends and family: “Emoção” | cruise

Starting in the draw between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, this Saturday, striker Luvannor had reasons to celebrate his return to Brasília, stage of the match. In 2009, the player took his first steps in his professional career in Brasília, defending Paranoá.

Since then, shirt 90’s career has taken directions far from the Federal District. Luvannor defended teams from the Arab world, Moldova and even became a Moldovan national, even defending the country’s national team in four matches.

1 of 3 Forward Luvannor returned to Brasília, the city where he began his professional career — Photo: Lucas Magalhães Forward Luvannor returned to Brasília, the city where he began his professional career — Photo: Lucas Magalhães

After the game against Chapecoense, Luvannor did not hide his happiness at being back in the city where he launched himself as a professional. His friends and family were present at the stadium.

“To be honest, it’s a very big emotion. My last game here was still the old Mané Garrincha.

“Coming back and playing for a huge team like Cruzeiro, in the new Mané Garrincha, is a great emotion for me. My family is there, my friends are there, it was a great emotion”

3 of 3 Luvannor, striker for Cruzeiro, receives a shirt from Paranoá, the club where he was revealed — Photo: Disclosure/Paranoá EC Luvannor, striker for Cruzeiro, receives a shirt from Paranoá, the club where he was revealed – Photo: Disclosure/Paranoá EC

At the hotel where the Cruzeiro delegation was staying in Brasília, Luvannor was visited by directors and also by Paranoá fans. He won a club shirt and even recorded a video for the club’s social media page.

The striker also highlighted the result won by Cruzeiro in Brasília. Once again, as happened in the last round, against Londrina, the Minas Gerais team came out behind on the scoreboard and had to seek a tie.

– We have to think about the positive things that we are producing with each game. Unfortunately it happened, a lack of attention. But sometimes we have to give credit to the opposing team. We kept the intensity until the end, scored the goal and looked for the second. That’s how we play, intense until the end – he said.

In the next round, Cruzeiro’s commitment is again far from Mineirão. The team goes to Porto Alegre, where they face Grêmio. The match is scheduled for next Sunday at 16:00.