Atlético-MG wins Coritiba at Couto Pereira; see the bids

Photo: Brazilian Atlético-MG vs Coritiba

Atlético-MG beat Coritiba 1-0, this Sunday, at Estádio Couto Pereira, in Curitiba, and rehabilitated from a series of four matches and almost a month without a victory in the Brasileirão. The goal was scored by Allan Kardec, in stoppage time.

The last one had been on July 17, against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos. Afterwards, the team amended a draw with Cuiabá and three consecutive defeats, to Corinthians, Internacional and Athletico. In the same period, the team interspersed these bad results with eliminations against Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, and Palmeiras, in the Libertadores.

With the Brasileirão as their only commitment for the rest of the year, Galo was on Coxa for most of the game, but stopped once again on wasted chances, both in shots outside and in defenses by the Coritiba goalkeeper, Alex Muralha.

The goal, after much insistence, came in the 49th minute, in a header by newcomer Alan Kardec, who scored his first goal with the Atlético-MG shirt. After the game, Hulk clashed with Coritiba fans and had to be contained by Cuca.

The result took the team to 35 points, 13 less than leader Palmeiras, whom Galo still faces in this Brasileirão, at Mineirão, on September 28, for the 28th round.

For Coritiba, the result represented the third consecutive defeat, the second at home, and the drop to the relegation zone, with 22 points, one less than Avaí, who had drawn 1-1 with Goiás on Saturday.

And, as always happens in these cases, it was left to the coach: shortly after the end of the match, the club announced the dismissal of the Paraguayan Gustavo Morinigo, who had been at the club since last year. Sports head Rene Simões and assistants Roberto Acuña and Martín Paolorosso also leave.

“Life is made of cycles and cycles end, even if they affect our feelings. We intend to end an important cycle for the club and start another one”, said the president of Coritiba, Juarez Moraes.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, both teams enter the field on Saturday: Atlético-MG welcomes Goiás, at 4:30 pm, at Mineirão, and Coritiba visits Fluminense, at 7 pm, at Maracanã.