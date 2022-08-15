Audios and Videos Reveal How Brazil’s Most Dangerous Criminals Intended to Escape from Prisons | Fantastic

What goes through the mind of one of Brazil’s biggest criminals, sentenced to more than 300 years in prison? In videos, Marcos Herbas Camacho, aka Marcola, answers: the desire to escape from jail.

This week, the Federal Police thwarted the PCC leader’s escape plan, who set up an extensive support network, involving gang detainees and lawyers. All elaborated from conversations in code, in the Penitentiary of Brasilia.

For his wife, Marcola admits. “As long as I have life, as long as I’m breathing, you can be sure I’ll be fighting my way out of here.”

The key for the Federal Police to understand how he intended to do this lies precisely in conversations in the parlor. The increase in visits by lawyers to detainees, who are not of the organization’s leadership, caught the attention of investigators, and also the type of conversation, with many citations to lawsuits in higher courts.

And an oversight by the lawyer Kassia Assis allowed the PF to discover this. In February 2021, she met with Esdras Júnior, imprisoned in Mato Grosso do Sul. The detainee had been transferred months earlier from the Brasília Penitentiary, where he used to sunbathe with Marcola. In these moments, according to the PF, Ezra received the orders for the escape plans, and then passed them on to the lawyer.

Police investigations showed that the “Plano STF” refers to a violent takeover of the Federal Penitentiary in Brasília, where Marcola was being held at the time. The idea was to repeat a strategy already successfully implemented by the flock: the mega-robberies of banks and securities companies in cities in the interior of Brazil. The criminals closed the highways that gave access to the cities and isolated the nearest police units. Marcola’s idea would be to apply this method to escape from jail.

Suspicions of an escape caused the criminal to be transferred from Brasília to Porto Velho in March this year.

Kassia’s defense said, in a statement, “that her innocence will be proven.”

See more in the full report in the video above..

