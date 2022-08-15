Banks receive warning and will have to explain Pix flaws

Pix crashes and operations do not complete. With that, the money left the account, but did not reach the destination.

At the beginning of August, the Ministry of Justice notified the banks Santander, Nubank and Inter, for failures in Pix. In short, customers denounced the problems and the banks had 10 days to provide clarifications to the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) about what happened.

According to bank customers, Pix had a delay in completing operations. In some situations, the service was even unavailable. The inconvenience was even greater because it is the date on which many people receive their salaries and take the day off to pay their bills.

Banks receive notification to explain Pix flaws

In short, users complained about the difficulty in completing transactions through bank applications. They reported that transactions started, but the Pix failed, so the operation was not completed. With that, the money left the account, however, did not reach the destination.

Soon, this generated many doubts and concerns. Users of the payment method ran to the internet in search of similar cases, guidelines and also to register the problem. The Ministry of Justice entered the story and explained that failures in Pix could result in banks being held liable for damages caused to users.

On the last day 05, the main complaint was about Santander, Nubank and Inter. The 3 banks, as the service providers, can be held responsible and will have to compensate the customers. In response to the Pix failures, the banks responded to Valor Invest’s queries.

According to the portal, Nubank said the episode was resolved on the same day. Meanwhile, Inter said that Pix became unstable and that the problem was soon fixed. To Exame Invest, Santander said that the instability was punctual.

