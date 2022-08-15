Benedetto and Zambrano fight in Boca Juniors locker room | argentinian football

- Check out more news about Argentine football
Zambrano, defender of Boca Juniors, leaves the lawn with a bruised face – Photo: Getty Images
At the end of the first half, in which Boca Juniors had a hard time against Racing, Benedetto complained about the team’s performance – one of the targets was defender Zambrano.
“If we’re just watching as they cross, let’s take a goal, idiot — would have declared Benedetto to Zambrano, according to the newspaper “Olé”.
Also according to the Argentine press, the two players exchanged punches and had to be separated by local police. Other Boca Juniors teammates helped break up the fight.
Both Zambrano and Benedetto returned for the second half with scars on their faces and necks. Boca coach Hugo Ibarra admitted that there was a problem in the locker room, but declined to go into details.
“There was an argument, nothing more. I have no idea what happened, but I’m going to talk,” said the coach.
The match played at El Cilindro stadium, in Avellaneda, ended goalless. Boca Juniors is in 11th place in the league table of the second phase of the Argentine Championship, with 19 points in 13 games.
Benedetto and Zambrano argued badly during the game between Boca Juniors and Racing – Photo: Getty Images