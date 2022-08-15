Benedetto punches Boca defender in the face and generates new scandal

Darío Benedetto is the subject of the beginning of the week in Argentina. Villain in the elimination of Boca Juniors against Corinthians in Libertadores by missing two penalties, the 32-year-old striker punched Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano in the face, in the club’s dressing room, during the break between Boca’s 0-0 against Racing, in match valid for the Argentine Championship.

The classic was played at Cylinder de Avellaneda, Racing’s stadium, on Sunday night (14).

Benedetto and Zambrano argued on the way out of the field at the end of the first half, and in the TV broadcasts two sentences of the striker were clear from the conversation with the defender: “If you keep looking at the crosses, they will score us a goal, idiot” and “Look that I kill you”.

Before entering the field for the second half, the two continued to argue, when they exchanged attacks. The defender played the second half with his face scratched and his eye swollen. The police had to separate the two. The fight is chronicled in detail both by the newspaper”hello“, which dedicated its cover this Monday (15) to the subject, as well as by the TV channel TyC Sports.

Cover of the newspaper “Olé” highlighting the fight between Benedetto and Zambrano Image: Reproduction

Benedetto also had scratches on his neck in the second half. Coach Hugo Ibarra confirmed the discussion, but avoided going into details.

Zambrano played until the end. Benedetto, who returned to the starting lineup after an injury, was replaced by Vázquez in the 23rd minute of the second half.

A heavy disciplinary punishment is expected for the striker, who has his days numbered at Boca. Inter, it is worth remembering, made him a proposal before agreeing to sign Braian Romero, from River Plate.

Boca is doing poorly in the Argentine Championship. It only comes in 11th after 13 rounds. The leader is the surprising Atlético de Tucumán, who have nine points more than the club xeneize.

unstoppable

In addition to attacking teammates, Benedetto, it is important to remember, even had a disagreement with Boca’s leaders.

On Monday night, the eve of the decision against Corinthians, he participated in a rough meeting between the leaders of the professional team and the “Football Council”, as the group of directors subordinate to Riquelme, the club’s vice-president, is called. .

The most active managers between the presidency and the players are all members of the multi-champion Boca with Riquelme, like (former midfielder) Raúl Cascini, (defender) “boss“Bermúdez and (the striker)”Chelo” Slender.

Riquelme himself participated in the meeting. His presence occurred for a serious reason: Boca players simply threatened to abandon the concentration on the eve of the match against Corinthians.

The leaders received Benedetto, the then captain “Cali” Izquierdoz, defender Marcos Rojo and reserve goalkeeper Javier García heard a clear request: late payment of the prize for the title of the last Argentine Championship (Professional League Cup version). for Boca against Tigre.

The Football Council shoutedly denied the request, complaining from players that they “have not won anything important” for such demands. The dialogue was of the exalted, even a few hours before the decision against Corinthians.

The bad weather, of course, prevailed in the Bombonera locker room on Tuesday night, the day of the match.

In a quick informal conversation in the locker room, Bermúdez called the participants of the previous meeting to say that the prize would be paid.

There was another issue in dispute between managers and players.

The athletes demanded to receive the award for only participating in the round of 16 against Corinthians. The directors, on the other hand, accepted to pay them only in case of classification.