Beta version of WhatsApp tests list that shows former group members

The company Meta is always committed to developing news for its social networks. In this sense, a tool is being tested that allows users to know who were the former participants of groups of the Whatsapp. The novelty allows both administrators and group members to have access to this information.

Read more: Skills Tips Every Anxious Person Needs to Develop

New WhatsApp function lets you know who left groups

The dream of many WhatsApp users of being able to leave groups without being noticed is very close. It was reported a while ago that the app’s developers were working on a new function, where only admins could know who left groups. Now, the feature is finally coming to WhatsApp Beta.

On the other hand, the developers found another way to make members aware of who left the group, even if a notification of who left or was removed is no longer displayed. This is the list of former members of the group.

WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.17.21 allows admins and members to see who has left the group and also who has been removed from it in the last 60 days. After this period, the data will be removed from the application. The novelty is being tested on Android and iOS devices.

Given the cross-platform nature of the messenger, this function will likely also be available in the desktop version of the social network sooner or later, when it is officially released to all users.

Beta testers have informed WABetaInfo that an option has been created in the group information tab (where you can see all participants) which has a new alternative called ‘View past participants’.

release forecast

For now, the feature is in the testing phase and there is still no release date for the new feature. Of course, the update will only be released when fixes for some issues and bugs are made.

Will it be possible to remove ‘online’ from WhatsApp?

As we mentioned initially, Meta is always committed to promoting news. Thus, another WhatsApp Beta update for Android was recently revealed, whose function under test is the removal of the ‘online’ status from the profile. However, there is not much information about this feature yet.