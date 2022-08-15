Bia Haddad Fights, But Falls To Halep In Toronto WTA Finals | sneakers

When the course seemed to go wrong at the beginning, Beatriz Haddad Maia stood her ground. It was a historic Sunday, anyway. The Brazilian, however, wanted to put her name on the court at the WTA 1000 in Toronto in the best way. She tried to react, but, in a tough game, fell to the Romanian Simona Halep, former number 1 in the world, in 2 sets to 1, partial 6/3, 2/6 and 6/3. The first Brazilian to reach the final of a tournament of this level, Bia says goodbye to Canada with the runner-up after a brilliant campaign during the week.

1 of 4 Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto – Photo: Getty Images

The road to the final was intense. This week, Bia Haddad beat Marina Trevisan (26th in the ranking), Leylah Fernandez (runner-up at the US Open 2020), Iga Swiatek (currently number 1 in the world), Olympic champion Belinda Bencic (12th) and Karolina Pliskova (14th and former leader of the ranking). The Brazilian defeated the Czech Pliskova on Saturday, 6/4 and 7/6 to win a place in the decision in Toronto.

With the move to the final, Bia had already secured the 16th place in the world ranking, which will be released this Monday. The result in Toronto also places her as the first woman in Brazilian history to reach the final of a WTA 1000 and the first to win a number 1 in the world. In addition, the paulista had already added two titles this year: Nottingham and Birmingham.

There’s more: Bia was the fourth Brazilian, in the Open Era of tennis, to go to three finals in the same season. The other three Brazilian women were Maria Esther Bueno and Vera Lucia Giugni, in 1968, and Suzana Gesteira, in 1969.

It was the fourth match between Bia and Halep, with three wins for the Romanian. The former number 1 in the world, after a difficult phase, rises again in the ranking: she will appear in fifth place on the list. Against the Brazilian, after a bad start, the number of errors decreased – and a lot – and prevailed against the Brazilian.

Halep reacts and takes the first set

Bia started the game in the same way as the previous matches. By forcing the loot, he caused problems in returning Halep. Even with some tranquility, the Brazilian confirmed her service and opened the scoring in front. In the same measure of its campaign so far, the Romanian showed great difficulty in the looting. There were four double faults that opened space for Bia to reach the first break: 2 to 0.

Halep tried to react. In the next game, he had two chances to break against the Brazilian, but he couldn’t. Bia regained strength in the serve, bet on deep balls and counted on a wrong return from the Romanian to confirm her service, opening 3/0. But Halep got into the game. The former world number 1 confirmed her service in the sequel. Then, with the help of some unforced errors from the Brazilian, he had two chances to break. He missed, but he got to the third and, finally, he got to the break.

The Romanian reduced the errors and started to put more pressure on the Brazilian. It reached the tie with an ace, scoring 3/3 on the scoreboard. Afterwards, Halep showed why it has a passage at the top of the ranking on its curriculum. By attacking firmly, he caused problems for the return of Bia. That’s how he got to the second break and took the lead in the game. From there, he threw all the pressure to the other side. Bia started to make a lot of mistakes and saw the rival close after taking six games in a row: 6/3.

2 of 4 Simona Halep in the final against Brazilian Bia Haddad in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images Simona Halep in the final against Brazilian Bia Haddad in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images

Bia reacts and leaves everything the same

Bia tried to regain confidence on the return to the court. More aggressive, she didn’t take long to cause trouble for Halep again. In the first game of the second set, she broke the rival’s service and opened the account. Halep even had a chance to return the break soon after, but the Brazilian resumed the game and confirmed the serve. The Romanian felt. As in the first set, the former number 1 was wrong again, with the right to a double fault. That’s how the Brazilian opened 3/0 once again.

3 of 4 Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto – Photo: Getty Images

The game’s history, however, has changed. Unlike the previous partial, Bia remained firm. Upon reaching all the balls, he was intense. With difficulty, it is true, he confirmed his serve and opened 4/0. The rival even confirmed her serve in the sequence, but the Brazilian scored 5/1 soon after. Halep postponed the end of the partial in one game, but did not prevent the tie in the match. Very well in the serve, Bia forced the third set: 6/2.

Bia fights but falls to Halep

On the return to the court, Bia returned to force her attacks. He even had two chances to break in the first game, but saw the Romanian react. In the sequence, he could not resist the rival’s returns and had his service broken. In one of the most tense games of the game, the Brazilian had four chances to break. It was necessary to react to stay alive in the fight for the title. After an intense exchange of balls, the referee needed the help of technology to know if the Brazilian’s attack had been inside or outside. At the limit, it was inside. And so, Bia reduced the handicap in the partial.

But Halep was not discouraged. Soon after, he managed to get out of a 30/0 for the break against the Brazilian. It became more difficult, but the Brazilian did not give up. Afterwards, he tried to return the break, but Halep was firm. When opening 4/1, the Romanian forwarded the title. Bia even tried to stay in the game by confirming her serve in the eighth game (5/3). But there was no longer room for reaction. Halep, confident, scored 6/3 to celebrate the achievement in Canada.