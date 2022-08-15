Bia Haddad is overtaken by Simona Halep and is runner-up in the WTA 1000 in Toronto – Sports

Beatriz Haddad Maia lost to romanian Simona Halepthis Sunday, in the final of the Toronto WTA, in Canada, by 2 sets 1, with partials of 6/3, 2/6 and 6/3, in 2h16. Despite the defeat, the Brazilian will emerge, this Monday, in 16th place in the world ranking.

Beatriz started the first set very well, keeping her first two serves and breaking Halep’s first. At a 3/0 disadvantage, the Romanian started to vary her moves more and have more patience in the exchange of balls, without making mistakes. She even had four double faults in the second game.

Bia, in turn, after having an overwhelming start, started to make a lot of mistakes. He was not consistent and lost the next six games, with two breaks in service. Halep started to attack well and Bia to serve poorly. The Romanian needed 50 minutes to win the first set.

At the end of the first set, it was possible to notice the large number of Brazilian and Romanian fans watching the final, making the weather very hot for the final dispute. Bia came back much more aggressive for the second set and started to win the exchanges of blows. She immediately broke Halep’s service in the first game. With good use of the first serve, the Brazilian kept the rhythm and opened 2 to 0.

Halep felt Bia’s moment and started to make several mistakes, with that the national tennis player took the opportunity to repeat in the second set the same score as the first: 3/0, but this time with two breaks from the Romanian. The sequence of the second set was different from the first. Halep failed and Bia took the opportunity to make it 4/0. With a big disadvantage, the Romanian went for the all or nothing and confirmed her first serve on the set.

Bia showed that she had a different attitude for the second set and returned to present good rhythm to make it 5 to 1, despite the opponent’s effort, who still scored her second point in the set. But it was little in the face of the Brazilian’s concentration, who closed the set at 6/2, after 35 minutes, equaling the score.

The tennis players came in full force for the third and decisive set. The first game was very disputed and Bia had a chance to break the serve, but Halep confirmed the service. Worse: the Romanian broke the Brazilian’s serve in the next game and opened 2-0. The third game was sensational. Halep fought hard to keep his serve, but Bia, after three break points, managed to return the break: 2-1.

In the fourth game, Halep outdid himself by returning Bia’s 190 km/h serves and again broke the Brazilian’s service, making it 3 to 1. The fifth game was also very balanced, but the Romanian managed to reach 4 to 1. Bia didn’t gave Halep a chance, by serving very well and reducing the disadvantage to 4-2, but the Romanian returned in the same coin and made it 5-2. With a wide variety of blows, the Romanian closed the third set at 6/3 and was left with the title.

BIA DEDICA MADE TO THE FATHER

On a special afternoon here in Brazil, on the date on which Father’s Day is celebrated, Bia Haddad did not fail to remember her family when she won the runner-up. After the match, in an open speech to the public, the Brazilian left protocol aside and, in good Portuguese, dedicated the conquest to her father. “Today is Father’s Day in Brazil, it is not the trophy I would like. But I would like to dedicate this title to my father and grandparents and to all Brazilian parents who were able to enjoy and be with their family”, she said.

The Brazilian also took the opportunity to thank her coaching staff and reiterated that she will continue to fight to achieve more in her career.

“I would like to thank my team here. Rafa, my coach. We have a lot of people working behind the scenes, but especially Rafa, who created this mentality in me. I am more competitive every week. We are working towards the right path and the results are coming. because we are focused on the process. I would also like to thank my family, everyone who supported me in Brazil, the Brazilians who were here and were amazing at every moment. Finally, today I gave my all. I didn’t control my emotions in the best way, but even not having my best presentation, I tried to fight from the beginning. I just wanted to thank everyone and I will try to do my best every week on these courts. I respect tennis a lot. I will continue to fight around the planet”, he said.