Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep LIVE (1-1) | 08/14/2022

3rd set – Bia 1/2 Simona – Another long game, but with a victory for Bia, who returned to the game.

3rd set – Bia 0/2 Simona – Halep confirmed the service and took advantage of the game.

3rd set – Bia 0/1 Simona – After a long nine-minute game, Halep confirmed the service and opened the scoring in the third set.

2nd set – Bia 6/2 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service, won the game in 34 minutes and equaled the decision score.

2nd set – Bia 5/2 Simona – In a balanced game, Halep won and is still alive on the set.

2nd set – Bia 5/1 Simona – The Brazilian won the game quickly and now has the set point.

2nd set – Bia 4/1 Simona – Halep won the game quickly and took the first point of the set.

2nd set – Bia 4/0 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service and opened 4-0 on the set. Bia is close to ending the set and tying the game.

2nd set – Bia 3/0 Simona – The Brazilian opened up a 3-0 lead, just like in the first set.

2nd set – Bia 2/0 Simona – Bia confirmed the service and opened an advantage on the set.

2nd set – Bia 1/0 Simona – The Brazilian broke the Romanian’s service and won the first game of the second set.

1st set – Bia 3/6 Simona – Halep quickly won and closed the first set with victory.

1st set – Bia 3/5 Simona – The Romanian continues in the best moment and won another game. It’s close to taking the first set.

1st set – Bia 3/4 Simona – Halep broke the service, won the game and turned the set.

1st set – Bia 3/3 Simona – Halep broke the service and left everything the same in the first set.

1st set – Bia 3/2 Simona – Halep confirmed the service and won the game. Very dangerous game for the Brazilian.

1st set – Bia 3/1 Simona – The Romanian won the first game quickly and returned to the confrontation.

1st set – Bia 3/0 Simona – In a tight game, the Brazilian won more and opened a good lead in the set.

1st set – Bia 2/0 Simona – Bia confirmed another service and won the second game. The Brazilian opens up an advantage in the game.

1st set – Bia 1/0 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service and won the first game of the game.

It’s the Toronto WTA 1000 final.

“How good it is to see Brazilians conquering more and more in the sport. I want to congratulate Bia for reaching the final of the Toronto WTA 1000, but above that, for the beautiful journey so far. I’m rooting for you today,” he said. Skin about Bia Haddad.

Less than 30 minutes to the start of the big decision.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.

Bia Haddad reached her first WTA 1000 final at the National Bank Open. The Brazilian defeated Karolina Pliskova by 6/4 and 7/6 and secured an unprecedented spot in the competition’s decision.