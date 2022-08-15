Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep LIVE (1-1) | 08/14/2022

16:3211 minutes ago

BIA!

3rd set – Bia 1/2 Simona – Another long game, but with a victory for Bia, who returned to the game.

16:17 26 minutes ago

ADVANTAGE!

3rd set – Bia 0/2 Simona – Halep confirmed the service and took advantage of the game.

16:14 30 minutes ago

CONFIRMED!

3rd set – Bia 0/1 Simona – After a long nine-minute game, Halep confirmed the service and opened the scoring in the third set.

16:04 40 minutes ago

VICTORY OF BIA HADDAD!

2nd set – Bia 6/2 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service, won the game in 34 minutes and equaled the decision score.

16:03 41 minutes ago

LIVE!

2nd set – Bia 5/2 Simona – In a balanced game, Halep won and is still alive on the set.

16:02 41 minutes ago

FLY, BIA!

2nd set – Bia 5/1 Simona – The Brazilian won the game quickly and now has the set point.

15:53 ​​an hour ago

4 to 1

2nd set – Bia 4/1 Simona – Halep won the game quickly and took the first point of the set.

15:50 an hour ago

CONFIRMED!

2nd set – Bia 4/0 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service and opened 4-0 on the set. Bia is close to ending the set and tying the game.

15:44 an hour ago

3 to 0

2nd set – Bia 3/0 Simona – The Brazilian opened up a 3-0 lead, just like in the first set.

15:44 an hour ago

CONFIRMED!

2nd set – Bia 2/0 Simona – Bia confirmed the service and opened an advantage on the set.

15:36 an hour ago

BIA!

2nd set – Bia 1/0 Simona – The Brazilian broke the Romanian’s service and won the first game of the second set.

15:29 an hour ago

VICTORY OF SIMONA HALEP

1st set – Bia 3/6 Simona – Halep quickly won and closed the first set with victory.

15:25 an hour ago

ENLARGED!

1st set – Bia 3/5 Simona – The Romanian continues in the best moment and won another game. It’s close to taking the first set.

15:24 an hour ago

SIMONA!

1st set – Bia 3/4 Simona – Halep broke the service, won the game and turned the set.

15:23 an hour ago

DRAWN!

1st set – Bia 3/3 Simona – Halep broke the service and left everything the same in the first set.

15:20 an hour ago

TOUCHED!

1st set – Bia 3/2 Simona – Halep confirmed the service and won the game. Very dangerous game for the Brazilian.

15:06 2 hours ago

SIMONA!

1st set – Bia 3/1 Simona – The Romanian won the first game quickly and returned to the confrontation.

15:05 2 hours ago

GO BUILDING!

1st set – Bia 3/0 Simona – In a tight game, the Brazilian won more and opened a good lead in the set.

14:482 hours ago

CONFIRMED!

1st set – Bia 2/0 Simona – Bia confirmed another service and won the second game. The Brazilian opens up an advantage in the game.

14:482 hours ago

BIA!

1st set – Bia 1/0 Simona – The Brazilian confirmed the service and won the first game of the game.

14:392 hours ago

THE GAME STARTED

It’s the Toronto WTA 1000 final.

14:063 hours ago

What an honor!

“How good it is to see Brazilians conquering more and more in the sport. I want to congratulate Bia for reaching the final of the Toronto WTA 1000, but above that, for the beautiful journey so far. I’m rooting for you today,” he said. Skin about Bia Haddad.

14:03 3 hours ago

ALMOST THERE!

Less than 30 minutes to the start of the big decision.

01:38 15 hours ago

When is the Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep game and how to follow LIVE?

01:33 15 hours ago

How and where to watch Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Bia Haddad vs Simona Halep will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.

01:23 15 hours ago

Speak, Bea!

01:18 15 hours ago

Bia Haddad Campaign!

01:13 16 hours ago

How does Bia Haddad arrive?

Bia Haddad reached her first WTA 1000 final at the National Bank Open. The Brazilian defeated Karolina Pliskova by 6/4 and 7/6 and secured an unprecedented spot in the competition’s decision.

01:08 16 hours ago

Speak, Halep!

“I changed the tactics a little bit,” Halep said. “In the first set, it was a little too fast. She was hitting super hard and I didn’t feel the rhythm. So I just calmed down and tried to push her back a little bit.”

01:03 16 hours ago

Simona Halep Campaign!

00:58 16 hours ago

How does Simona Halep arrive?

00:53 16 hours ago

WELCOME!

