BNDES pays BRL 108,000 on average to employees for profits

National Bank for Social and Economic Development (BNDES) paid, on average, R$108,100 to employees in 2021. Photo: Getty Images.

News summary:

BNDES paid an average benefit of R$ 108.1 thousand to its employees through PLR;

Benefit is the highest one declared by a public company to the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Enterprises (Sest);

In 2021, the institution’s net income was BRL 34.1 billion.

O National Bank for Social and Economic Development (BNDES) paid, on average, R$ 108.1 thousand to its employees through the Profit Sharing Program (PLR), in 2021.

Paid in a single annual installment, the benefit is the highest declared by a public company to the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Enterprises (Sest), linked to the Ministry of Economy.

The payment is equivalent to more than four times the average PLR ​​distributed last year by Banco do Brasil, of R$27 thousand, and by Caixa Econômica, of R$24,300.

However, BB and Caixa compete with each other and with private banks for market share. While BNDES, a development finance institution, acts like a public company without competitors.

BNDES employees receive, in addition to the high value, the salary, the 13th salary, the vacation bonus and other monthly benefits, such as meal allowance, valued at R$ 1,688.74, food basket, at R$ 726.71, health care, at R$1,884.74, and educational assistance, up to R$1,400.05.

Since the PLR ​​takes place annually, in another calculation it is as if the program paid an average monthly increment of R$9,010.60, that is, seven times the current value of the minimum wage, which is R$1,212.

Even so, not all employees of the institution receive the same amount. The calculation is based on remuneration and performance targets. Therefore, according to official data, the minimum PLR amount reached R$13,800, while the maximum amounted to R$257,300.

Typically, the final amounts equate to three months’ salary for each employee receiving program money.

In 2021, 2,379 employees received profit sharing. Last year, the institution’s net profit was R$ 34.1 billion.

*With information from Folha de S. Paulo.