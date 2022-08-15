Boeing 747 plane takes off with five lions in the main cabin for a noble reason





Last week, five lions boarded the Boeing 747-400 registration PH-MPS, operated by Air France – KLM (but still with Martinair livery), with the aim of being taken to their new habitat in South Africa. The animals had been rescued from Romania, where they were in deplorable condition, and treated in Holland.

Historic

In September 2021, the global animal welfare organization Four Paws rescued seven lion brothers from an inadequate and unsafe private entity in Romania. They were taken to Felida Big Cat Sanctuary in the Netherlands for treatment until they were ready to be moved to their forever home, Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa on August 10th.

Five animals were shipped, while the two oldest, Simba and Elza, need specialized care and will stay at Felida for a while longer.

Meanwhile, Four Paws continues to struggle to free its parents and a one-year-old puppy named Aslan, which the owner refuses to give up. Like Simba previously, the organization says that Aslan suffers from abuse and that he recently appeared in a music video, allegedly being abused (see below).





At the site in Picior de Munte in southern Romania, Four Paws found unsafe maintenance conditions that pose a danger not only to animals but also to humans in the event of an escape, as well as a lack of professional and veterinary care. .

Although the former owner gave up seven of his lions last year, he was unwilling to part with three of his lions and banned NGO staff from vasectomizing the adult male lion, although this was agreed in writing. The team provided temporary birth control for the lioness, but as time goes on, the NGO sees a risk of uncontrolled and possibly incestuous reproduction.

“The fact that these lions keep appearing in music videos is outrageous. This, uncontrolled breeding and inappropriate breeding conditions are clear signs that the owner should not be allowed to keep lions. It’s a shame that Romania’s animal welfare laws allow this. The owner continues to refuse to hand over the animals or at least allow a vasectomy on the male to stop reproduction. We will do everything in our power to prevent other animals from suffering the cruel fate of improper maintenance or commercial exploitation. We urge the former owner to respect the agreement signed with us and ask the Romanian authorities to help us give these lions a better life.”told Four Paws.





wild animals explored

According to the Four Paws note, Romania banned the keeping of big cats and other wild animal species in circuses in 2017, and private keeping is only allowed with a special permit. In the EU and beyond, every year thousands of lions and other wild animals are exploited and mistreated for the wildlife trade, for example for human entertainment.

“Despite positive steps in and outside Europe, including Romania, towards better wildlife protection laws, many lions and other wild animal species are kept and bred in unsuitable conditions in circuses, for photos or in private yards. all around the world. They are cruelly abused for body parts, skin and bones, as pets and to entertain humans.”says the entity.

LIONSROCK: A home for over 100 felines

The LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary near Bethlehem, South Africa is home to over 100 big cats, most of which were rescued by Four Paws from war-torn zoos, circuses, private property and the hunting industry. The sanctuary provides a suitable home for abused big cats that cannot be released into the wild.

O habitat offers the highest standards, including large areas for family groups, facilitation of natural behavior through enrichment, and the highest standards of medical care, as well as the highest standards of enclosure safety.

At LIONSROCK, hunting, trading or breeding, as well as interactions between wild animals and visitors, are prohibited.



