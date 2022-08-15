Brazil records 70 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average completes 28 days in stability | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (14) 70 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 681,550 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 214 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -5% indicating stability trend .

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths this Sunday — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of deaths this Sunday — Photo: Arte g1

Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Tocantins do not release data on weekends. Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná did not register deaths from yesterday to today.

In total, the country registered 7,195 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,171,644 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 22,312. The variation was -34% compared to two weeks ago.

2 of 4 Moving average of known cases this Sunday — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of known cases this Sunday — Photo: Arte g1

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (3 states): PR, RJ, RS

PR, RJ, RS In stability (5 states): PE, GO, AP, CE, MS

PE, GO, AP, CE, MS Falling (11 states): PI, AC, AL, ES, MT, PB, SE, PA, SP, AM, BA

PI, AC, AL, ES, MT, PB, SE, PA, SP, AM, BA Did not disclose (7 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, RN, RO, RR, SC, TO

3 of 4 Highlights of the averages — Photo: Arte g1 Average highlights — Photo: Arte g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).