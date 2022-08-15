Brittney Griner’s Defense Appeals to 9-Year Prison Sentence in Russia | World

“The defense team of Brittney Griner has appealed against the decision of the court of Khimki”, which sentenced the world basketball star in early August, the athlete’s lawyers reported on Telegram. The date of the appeals process has not been determined.

Considered one of the best basketball players in the world, Griner was arrested in February in Moscow, shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with a vape that contained cannabis-based oil.

The 31-year-old athlete admitted that she was in possession of the substance, claiming that she entered Russia with the product by mistake and used it legally in the United States as a pain reliever.

KNOW: Who is Brittney Griner, the American basketball star sentenced to 9 years in prison in Russia

The Phoenix Mercury player traveled to Russia to play for the local championship before the start of the WNBA season, something common among American professional league athletes, who generally earn higher salaries abroad than in the United States.

The case, however, took on a geopolitical tone after the crisis between Moscow and Washington over the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Griner is among US citizens detained in Russia that the government of President Joe Biden is working to free.

The US government reiterated that it had presented a “consistent offer” to obtain the release of two Americans in Russia, Griner and a former military officer, Paul Whelan.

On Saturday, a Russian diplomat confirmed that Moscow and Washington were negotiating a possible prisoner exchange that would involve Griner and Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer detained in the United States.