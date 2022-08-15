Businessman and journalist Felipe Carauta dies | Rio de Janeiro

The businessman and journalist Felipe Carauta died this Sunday (14). Carauta was responsible for managing the careers of artists and discovering others.

The entrepreneur has already worked with names such as Chay Suede, Caio Castro, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Manu Gavassi.

Several artists also made a point of showing affection for Carauta. “Wow, I’m in shock. Rest in peace, my condolences to all family and friends”, said singer Preta Gil.

“Rest in peace, Carautinha”, said the actress. Carla Diaz in a post.

Felipe was the owner of Carauta Estratégia de Imagem, an artistic agency and press and image consultancy company.

“It is with great regret that we announce the death of our dear Felipe Carauta. A professional passionate about what he did, tireless to do the best for all his talents and for his family. A man of integrity, who put love in everything!” says a message on the businessman’s official network.

“Very saddened by the premature departure of my friend Felipe Carauta. I encouraged him to be a businessman and he was a gigantic press officer! May he rest in peace,” said the actor. Wagner Santisteban.