Businessman eliminates 61 kg after inpatient treatment

Morbid obesity, hypertension, pre-diabetes, knee problems, unregulated sleep and a sedentary lifestyle were part of Alberto Lemos’ life. A businessman with an extremely busy routine, he reached, in 2020, a weight he considered unimaginable: 158.5 kilos. Today, 30 years old and 61 pounds lighter, he celebrates the positive results that go beyond weight loss.

Alberto underwent inpatient treatment at the Obesity Clinic. There, he had a transdisciplinary follow-up that made it possible that, in addition to following a balanced diet and a physical exercise routine, he was accompanied by a team of professionals such as doctors and psychologists who taught him to see his own life differently.

“The factors most associated with my weight gain were social and psychological, because I ended up conditioning my life to believe that it was more important to take care of only one part. So I stopped taking care of a main element, which was health, and went to take care of another element, work”, he recalls.

A year and a half after the end of the treatment inside the clinic, the patient still celebrates the progress, weight maintenance and the new way of facing the journey with health.

“My life is much better. Both psychological, physical, spiritual… in every aspect. I feel much more proactive, greyhound much bigger goals. I am very grateful to God and to all the professionals who went through this process. I recommend it to anyone who wants and can make themselves available to actually emerge. I just feel gratitude.” Alberto Lemos, patient at the Obesity Clinic

Differentials of multifactorial inpatient treatment

The number of obese people in Brazil reached 22.35% of the population in 2021. The rate was higher than the previous year, which was 21.55%. Before the pandemic, in 2019, the rate was lower, it was 20.27%. The data are from the Vigitel 2021 survey, from the Ministry of Health. The projection is that, in 2030, if we continue without due attention to the issue, 25% of Brazilians will be obese.

The doctor Kayak Petronilo, who works at the clinic, explains that obesity is a disease and should be treated as such. “Because it is multifactorial, that is, it has several causes of origin, such as endocrinological, social, psychological, among others, and because it triggers several other comorbidities, such as joint problems and an increased chance of infarction, it should also be treated on all fronts. possible.”

At the clinic, the patient is monitored daily by a team of more than 70 professionals, including doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, nursing staff, occupational therapists, physical educators and self-knowledge teachers.

For Alberto, the fact of being treated in a multidisciplinary way was fundamental for the result. He says that he had already tried several methods to lose weight: diets, treatment with endocrinologists and medication. “Previous doctors did offer me medications. I took it, but then I had the rebound effect. The question of a psychologist, a psychiatrist, physiotherapists and all the other doctors to validate and help throughout these months makes us understand obesity and everything that it carries with it”.

Sérgio de Queiroz Braga, medical director of the Clínica da Obesidade, explains that one of the most important points of inpatient treatment is the fact of removing the obese person for a period from the social environment that caused the illness and returning him/her with the necessary instruments to continue in the focus of a healthy life.

“As examples in which this finding seems more evident, we have the countless number of patients who have already tried different forms of outpatient treatment, without success; patients who have already undergone bariatric surgery and regained lost weight; and also patients for whom surgery is contraindicated”, highlights Braga.

Personalized, non-invasive treatment

Another very important point, according to specialists at the clinic, is the fact of avoiding complex and invasive surgery, which is often placed as the most viable option without proper clarification of the cons and that, yes, presents a chance of weight regain.

“We must initially consider the possibility of a series of gastrointestinal effects in the postoperative period, such as gastric ulcer, gastric fistulas, diarrhea, vomiting, intestinal obstruction and nutritional deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D and calcium”, he explains. the medical director of the clinic.

For Alberto, the fact that the treatment was completely natural was decisive. Another patient, Dyone Maria Lima dos Santos, felt too young for such a radical procedure, at the time just 19 years old. Hospitalized in 2020, the young woman lost about 40 kilos and not only maintained the weight, but continued the post-discharge weight loss process, thanks to the autonomy gained.

About the surgery, the young woman had two examples in the family that made her worried: one of a person who gained the weight back and another who remained thin, but in fragile health. In addition, she says that, when researching and talking to the doctor, already thinking that this was the only way out, she saw that the surgery does not treat the individual’s mind, and what happens is that many people change the binge eating for another compulsion, such as for alcohol or shopping.

“At first, I was very afraid. I had never been far from my family. But at the same time, I was very hopeful, because I no longer had any expectations of getting what I have today: my health. When I got to know the completely natural method, it was like a gift that fell from the sky.” Dyone Maria, patient at the Obesity Clinic

Obesity Clinic

THE Obesity Clinic is a hospital unit that has been working for more than 14 years in the treatment of obesity in a healthy way and without surgery. During the hospitalization period, the patient undergoes a daily routine of procedures, aimed at safe and effective weight loss and the control of the risk of death, associated with changes in lifestyle.

The space is one of the only ones in Brazil to adopt the inpatient obesity treatment model. The clinic has already served more than 2,500 people, and is more than 96.3% effective in the cases treated, in addition to studies published here in the country and abroad.

Interested parties can make free medical evaluation both in person and online.

