Caminhos da Reportagem shows hospitals that serve through SUS

There we also find Clívia Donza, mother of the boy Arthur. She said that with only 3 months to live, due to the malformation of the heart and later complications, he lost the hearing in both ears. “I was suspicious of hearing loss because he had no reaction to sounds. I had no idea that a deaf child could speak. When I arrived here and I saw an implanted child, I was amazed at the possibility that my son could hear”. And he adds: “If I were to do this privately, I wouldn’t be able to do it”.

The boy Arthur Donza also expresses the results of the treatment through a clear and firm speech: “I am here listening, reading, talking, thanks to Centrinho. And I am very grateful.”

In the city of Jaú, in the interior of São Paulo, the Amaral Carvalho Hospital, a reference in cancer treatment and bone marrow transplantation, is another center that has good recovery stories. Wanderson Paiva, who had a long treatment for a bone marrow transplant, is already celebrating. “You feel like you are being born again, after 6 months in the hospital”. He explains that he received the marrow from his brother. “It doesn’t hurt at all,” he said, adding the motto for other potential donors: “Saving a life is very important.”

The Lucy Montoro Rehabilitation Network, which serves the SUS, provides more than 100,000 consultations per month. It provides orthoses, prostheses and auxiliary means for the mobility of the debilitated. It is a reference in the use of high-tech therapies involving robotics. The virtual reality associated with the exoskeleton is a great ally that allows a playful interaction of the patient and reduces the treatment time. “The patient wears the armor and he has incredible security and help in this system to start developing the gait pattern”, explains the creator of the Lucy Montoro Network, Linamara Battistella.

The patient from the Antônio Carlos Mangueira institute tells about his results. “I came here practically dragged. Then I moved to a wheelchair, got the four-pronged cane and then a [bengala] from one end. Today I can walk a few steps without wearing anything,” she said. After the stroke that affected the left side of his body, Oswaldo Tanaka ended up staying with the insurance he had and began to be treated at the rehabilitation center. “If it wasn’t for the public network, I would be lost. I felt that what this rehabilitation center does is a very important welcoming. They know the severity, evaluate it right, and put in the effort possible for you to start believing in recovery, in rehabilitation. I think this socio-affective and psychological support and bond was very important. Because at some point, as you can’t eat, you get desperate. They managed, through a multi-professional work, not to let me get into despair or give up”, concludes Oswaldo. report Sarah Quines Isabel Series Production Sarah Quines Deise Machado production support Acácio Barros Leonardo Catto Images Pedro Gomes Gilmar Vaz technical assistance John Baptist de Lima jone ferreira Script and text editing Sarah Quines image editing Fábio Pousa finalization Fábio Pousa Art Pamela Lopes Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us tags

