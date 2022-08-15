Can PlayStation exclusives be played on Xbox? With streaming it is possible

Microsoft has made something impossible a reality, playing PlayStation exclusives on Xbox, although, of course, not as many would like. It turns out that now you can install an app called Wireless Display which will allow you to stream games directly to your console (Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S) from a PC they are running on. So in theoryany PC game can be played on your consolebut only saw streaming.
This translates to being able to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox if you have a PC that has the tech specs to run the game properly and mirror the stream, as well as a good internet connection. If you meet these requirements, here we will explain how you can play PC games on Xbox. Thanks to that, they were able to play Spider-Man on Xbox Series X.
The steps to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox as well as any other PC game are simple but demanding in terms of requirements. You need a Windows 10 or 11 PC and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console, you might not know that these devices have some interesting cross-functionality. With Microsoft’s Wireless Display app, you can easily stream what’s on your PC to your Xbox; you can even control it from the console, and it’s surprisingly easy to set up.
We can now play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox!
To achieve this, you need to follow the steps below to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox:
- Have the game you want to stream installed on your PC
- Install the Wireless Display app on your Xbox
- Head to your PC. When you’re ready to stream some content, press the Windows + K keyboard combination. You can also click Connect to a wireless monitor in the View menu of your system settings. Anyway, the next screen will display the name of your console.
- In the options window, you have to select the button to allow streaming PC games from your Xbox with a controller. You can also choose to magnify what’s on your PC monitor, mirror it, or set your Xbox’s screen as a second screen.
- Once connected, you will see a small movable taskbar located on top of your PC monitor and wirelessly connected TV. This allows you to adjust the quality settings between Game, Work, or Movie modes. The game setup is best if you only play PC games as it offers the lowest latency when using a controller.
- The option to stream audio to your Xbox is in the list of playback devices when you click the volume icon in the system tray.
- Finally, Microsoft states that you cannot use the Wireless Display app to view what it considers “protected content”. However, you can stream as much as you like via your web browser.