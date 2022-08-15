Can PlayStation exclusives be played on Xbox? With streaming it is possible

Microsoft has made something impossible a reality, playing PlayStation exclusives on Xbox, although, of course, not as many would like. It turns out that now you can install an app called Wireless Display which will allow you to stream games directly to your console (Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S) from a PC they are running on. So in theoryany PC game can be played on your consolebut only saw streaming.

This translates to being able to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox if you have a PC that has the tech specs to run the game properly and mirror the stream, as well as a good internet connection. If you meet these requirements, here we will explain how you can play PC games on Xbox. Thanks to that, they were able to play Spider-Man on Xbox Series X.

The steps to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox as well as any other PC game are simple but demanding in terms of requirements. You need a Windows 10 or 11 PC and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console, you might not know that these devices have some interesting cross-functionality. With Microsoft’s Wireless Display app, you can easily stream what’s on your PC to your Xbox; you can even control it from the console, and it’s surprisingly easy to set up.

To achieve this, you need to follow the steps below to play PlayStation exclusives on Xbox: