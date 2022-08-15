Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, leaving 1 dead, 17 injured

At least one person died and 17 were injured on Saturday after a car hit a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money for victims of a recent fire. , according to police and local media.

A 24-year-old man was charged on Sunday with two murders, one in connection with the death at the bar and the other with a separate fatality. Police say that after hitting the crowd, at around 6 pm local time, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes traveled to the nearby town of Nescopeck, where police allege he killed a woman.

Police did not identify the woman or give a motive for the crime. The newspaper Team Leader reported that the Luzerne County coroner said the 56-year-old dead woman was the suspect’s mother.




photo: Reuters

A judge ordered Reyes’ detention without bail after a hearing on Sunday, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Reyes’ attorney could not be reached on Sunday.

