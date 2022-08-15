Carolina Dieckmann will be in the next soap opera at 19 pm

Carolina Dieckmann, 43, already has her return to television set, the next 7pm soap opera on TV Globo. The actress will be in the cast of Vai na Fé, scheduled to debut in January 2023, as a replacement for Cara e Coragem. Carolina also resumes with the new season of performances of the show Karolkê

Outside Brazil since 2016, Dieckmann lives in Miami, United States, but maintains a base in Rio de Janeiro. She stays there whenever she is in the country for work, such as participating in the comedy series Novelei, a partnership between Globo and Youtube, launched this year.

“Now I’m going to spend a whole year in Brazil. I was called to the soap opera Vai na Fé and I’ll stay this period – between preparations and recordings – here”, said Carolina in an interview with Quem. She, who made her acting debut in the miniseries Sex Appeal in 1993, will turn 30 in 2023.

Her first major role was in 1994, as the sweet and naive Açucena, in Tropicaliente.

Carolina Dieckmann in ‘Tropicaliente’ (1994) and today Image: Reproduction

In 2018, the actress was in the fixed cast of O Sétimo Guardião, in partnership with Aguinaldo Silva. Playing Aphrodite, she was a sensual woman and totally devoted to her family. Gradually, she had a great change in looking at herself, at the same time that she suffered from violence from her sexist husband.