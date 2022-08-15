Cars beat economy record, but public prefers the most drinkers – 08/15/2022

A Bright Consulting analysis shows that in March 2022, the four main vehicle segments for sale in the country reached a record level of energy efficiency. Hatchbacks have seen a 9.4% fuel economy advance since 2015, sedans, 13.7%, SUVs, 15.0%, and pickup trucks, 10.2%. Despite the exemplary performance, the Brazilian fleet is not getting more economical at the same speed, since, in recent years, the public has opted for cars that consume more.

According to Murilo Briganti, from Bright Consulting, the change in consumer behavior explains the scenario: in seven years, the participation of SUVs in the market has more than doubled. There was also an increase in sales of medium-sized pickups, while sales of sedans and hatchbacks – smaller, more fuel-efficient cars – shrank. To give you an idea, hatches already represented more than half of the market, today they are only 23%.

“The strong change in sales mix from hatches and sedans, which are more energy efficient, to less efficient vehicles masked the data for the entire fleet and advances were achieved through specific improvements within each category. In general, results in Emissions and consumption analyzes are strongly influenced by the sales volume, the technologies used and the bodywork of the vehicle in question – greater mass, greater shadow area and more power tend to generate greater emissions and consumption”, says Briganti.

According to the study by Bright Consulting, since 2015, the combination of technological innovations and the aforementioned market changes have resulted in a 12% increase in fleet mass. However, even with heavier vehicles, 7% longer shaded and 13% more powerful, energy efficiency improved by 4%. Showing the evolution of car consumption.

SUVs drink more

In addition to the higher weight, the aerodynamic coefficient of SUVs is lower than that of hatches and sedans, as the area of ​​friction with the air is greater. But the scenario was already worse, so much so that, in seven years, the segment was the one that evolved the most in terms of fuel economy, with a 15% improvement, even with lower numbers than hatchbacks, for example.

To give you an idea, with the same 1.0 turbo engine, in the comparison of consumption between Chevrolet Onix and Tracker, the difference is 1.4 km/l in favor of the first, which is 175 kilos lighter. The SUV travels 13.7 km with a liter of gasoline on the road, while the hatch is capable of running 15.1 km/l.

