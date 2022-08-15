celebrities mourn the death of their adviser and businessman

Entrepreneur Felipe Carauta, who launched artists such as Chay Suede, Bruno Montaleone and Sophia Abrahão at the beginning of his career, died at the age of 35. The information was confirmed in an official note released on social media.

Artists and former co-workers mourned the death of the also writer and press officer in the comments of the entrepreneur’s shared Instagram post.

Chay Suede

“What a sadness”, commented the actor who has starred in the soap operas “Império” (2015), “O Segundo Sol” (2018) and “Amor de Mãe” (2020) on TV Globo.

Giovanna Lancellotti

The actress left a message in the post that confirmed the death of the businessman. “Rest in peace,” she wrote.

Gabi Lopes

“Rest in peace and have a peaceful passage. Thank you for so much here on Earth”, wrote the influencer in the comments of the post.

Carla Diaz

“May he rest in peace!”, wished the actress and participant of “BBB 21”.

Wagner Santisteban

The actor, who was successful in “Sandy & Junior” (1998-2002) “Malhação” (2006), mourned the death of his friend in a publication on Instagram stories.

Wagner Santisteban published about the death of businessman and press officer Felipe Carauta. He died at age 35. He discovered TV greats pic.twitter.com/azBuGe0gtr — Lucas Passin ??? (@lucaspasin) August 14, 2022

Mariana Rios

The presenter of “Ilha Record” left heart emojis in the post made by the official profile of the businessman.

Marcos Veras

“Wow, how sad”, said the actor when commenting on the death of Felipe Carauta.

Beni Falcone

The singer shared a message mourning the death of the businessman in a publication on Twitter.

Very saddened by the news of the death of dear Felipe Carauta. A friend who often guided me in professional decisions and with whom I worked together during a period in 2014. My condolences to the family. — Beni Falcone (@benifalcone) August 14, 2022

Talita Younan

“Keep taking care of us out there. May the heavenly father receive you full of love”, wrote the artist who stood out in “Malhação – Viva a Diferença” (2017).

Rafael Almeida

“Thank you friend! May God receive you with all love”, wished the artist who starred in “Malhação” between 2007 and 2009 with the character Gustavo.