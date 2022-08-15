Celso Portiolli has a diagnosis of serious illness revealed and surgery

+Deolane Bezerra loses money going to Record, accepts reality show but sees billing plummet

Celso Portiolli was diagnosed with bladder cancer at the end of 2021, since then he has been treating the disease

At the end of 2021, more specifically on December 28, Celso Portiolli used his social media to communicate to fans that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

In the statement, Celso Portiolli says he is hopeful and communicated that he will not stop doing normal activities such as going to the gym or presenting his programs.

According to the show’s animator, the fact that he was diagnosed briefly gives him ample chance of cure, which favored treatment.

The two main symptoms that serve as a warning for the occurrence of the disease are pain when urinating and blood in the urine – these signs, however, do not necessarily indicate that the person has a tumor.

According to Celso Portiolli, in a message to Sônia Abrão, he underwent surgery a few days after the cancer was discovered and is now continuing the procedures and treatments.

WILL NOT LEAVE SBT

Celso Portiolli ‘invaded’ the program ‘A tarde é sua’ by Sônia Abrão to explain and deny the articles that said he would leave SBT.

Celso Portiolli explained that it was all just someone taking his lines out of context in the podcast ‘O pod é Nosso’ by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and Renata de Nóbrega.

The television show animator revealed that he commented that one day he wanted to take a gap year to stay with his family and learn a new language, but he commented as a wish from the past, which they turned into the future.

“During the program we talked about everything, including talking about my treatment [de câncer] which even goes a long way, and when I saw this kind of news I found a tremendous lack of respect for my struggle, I thought: ‘my God, how can you, right, human beings want to rise and they want to appear at any cost’, the that he asked me: ‘what do you still want?’, and I said that I don’t want anything else, I don’t want to earn money, I don’t want to have new programs, what I want is to be healthy” , started Celso Portiolli.

He then revealed about the will he had one day in the past: “And then I revealed a will that I had of one day being able to take a gap year, take a year off, learn a new language”.

The television show animator also pointed out that he was very offended by the stories about it: “It was something that hurt me emotionally and it hurt me financially as well.”